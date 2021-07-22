Tom Brady Just Hinted at When He Plans to Retire Months After His 7th Super Bowl Win

As the player with the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history, fans have wondered for years about when Tom Brady‘s retirement date will be. Well, according to the GOAT himself, he may only have a couple years left with the NFL before it’s time to hang up his helmet.

In an interview with SiriusXM Town Hall on Wednesday, July 21, Brady, 43, revealed that he wants to play football until he’s at least 45, which gives him at least two more years. “Things change as you get older, and there’s a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life,” he said. “My kids and my family is certainly very important, and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play. So, you know, I owe it to them, too,” he said.

Brady shares two kids with wife Gisele Bundchen: son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, 8. He also shares son John, 13, with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady has been in the NFL for more than 20 years. He played with the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019. He’s the current quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which he joined in 2020. He also holds the record for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history with seven. His most recent win was at the Super Bowl LV in February, when he led the Bucs to victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I play because I love the game. I play because I love to compete. We shouldn’t stop our life, even though we love something because it’s just, someone puts an arbitrary timeline on that,” Brady said. “And I felt for a long time, I could play until I was 45 years old. I think I committed to say, ‘Hey, I’m going to play till I’m 45.’ And this year I’ll be 44, which naturally takes me to the next year. I’ve got a two-year contract. We’ll see what happens beyond that.”

A source told HollywoodLife in 2021 that Bundchen supports Brady’s decision to extend his contract with the NFL, if he chooses to do so. “Gisele is 1000% in for Tom to continue playing for as long as he would like to play because she knows how it makes him feel,” the insider said. And if he continues to perform at a top level, stays healthy and safe, then why not enjoy the ride he continues to be on. He feels alive on the football field, he feels worthy, and he is absolutely in love with what he does for a living, and it makes Gisele and his family happy when he is happy.”

In an interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden in March, Brady revealed that his wife asked him when he plans to retire after his seventh Super Bowl win. “What more do you have to prove?” he recalled her saying. Brad told Corden that he dodged his wife’s question by hugging her. “I just gave her a big hug. I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick,” he said. “I think I moved on to something else pretty quickly.”

