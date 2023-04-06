Tom Brady & Reese Witherspoon Responded To Rumors They’re Dating Amid Divorces

Scroll To See More Images

They’ve both recently split from their respective partners after marriages lasting over a decade each. They’re both famous and celebrities tend to move in similar circles, so it’s not so far out of the realm of possibility that Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon were dating.

In a statement shared to social media on March 24, 2023, Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced their separation. “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.” Meanwhile, Brady split from supermodel Gisele Bundchen confirmed their split on October 28, 2022, saying, “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

Given so many other celebrity hook-ups have stemmed from recent celebrity break-ups (Harry Styles and EmRata, anyone?), who could blame you for hoping or thinking Brady and Witherspoon were seeing each other?

Are Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon dating?

Are Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon dating? While the rumor mill has been in overdrive, both reps for Brady and Witherspoon have said emphatically that no, the former NFL superstar and Hollywood genius are not in a relationship, nor have they even met according to a source per People.

The rumor was started on the celebrity gossip Instagram account @deuxmoi, who received a tip from an anonymous source with the email address legallyblonde@patriotsbuccaneers.com, claimed an “A-list actress who JUST announced her divorce is newly dating A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced.” It’s important to remember that DeuxMoi herself—whoever she may be, her identity remains anonymous but we do know she’s from New York City—has never claimed the rumors circulated by her account are totally accurate. “I’ve always stayed true to what I said from day one, which is that this information is not proven to be based in fact,” she told the New York Times in 2020. “I don’t do any additional research. I’m not a reporter.”

Why did Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce?

Why did Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce? People confirmed on October 28, 2022, that Tom and Gisele filed for divorce in Florida, where Tom plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “The settlement is all worked out,” the insider said. “They’ve been working on the terms this whole time.” The source continued: “They agreed to joint custody of the kids.” The ex-couple also revealed the news on their social media accounts, respectively.

Tom confirmed the divorce in a post on his Instagram Story at the time. He wrote, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing everyday around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate in what comes in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

Gisele shared a similar post on her Instagram story. She wrote, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be my children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them love, care and attention they need. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Why did Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth divorce?

Why did Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth divorce? A source close to the Big Little Lies actress and former husband told People, “They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.” On April 1, 2023, People obtained the divorce documents where the Legally Blonde actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce when she filed Saturday in the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tennesee.

The couple reportedly has a prenup in place and she asked for joint custody of their son, Tennesee James. Another source told People about their living situation. “They love Tennessee, and this is their focus. The move from Los Angeles to Nashville was a big deal for him. They don’t want the divorce to affect him negatively. They will continue to co-parent amicably. There is no drama.” Another source told the site, “This is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”

