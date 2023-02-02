The Patriots Just Shaded Tom Brady After His 2nd Retirement—Here’s if He Left the Team on Good Terms

All the love. The news of Tom Brady’s retirement spread like wildfire on social media—with support coming in from every corner of the Internet. One message that took everyone by storm was from Tom Brady’s former team the New England Patriots.

On February 1, 2023, Tom Brady announced on social media that he will be retiring from football “for good,” but admitted it’s not the first time his fans have heard him say the word. Tearfully, he said: “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record, and let you guys know first,” Tom filmed his retirement speech on a beach. “It won’t be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year, so. I…really thank you, guys, so much to every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

So how did Tom’s long-time team The New England Patriots react to Tom Brady’s retirement? Read more below to find out.

How did The New England Patriots react to Tom Brady’s retirement?

The team basically reshared their tweet from 2022 when Tom announced his retirement for the first time. “Quite the ride indeed. Thank you again, @TomBrady.” the football team tweeted on February 1, 2023, with their retweet of last year’s thank yous. “It was quite the ride. Thank you and congratulations, @TomBrady,” the team tweeted 12 months prior during the first announcement. Attached to the tweet was an illustration of Tom on a yacht heading towards the sunset with his seven Super Bowl trophies that he won with the New England team. Tom transferred to the Buccaneers in 2020, and the Tampa bayteam tweeted, “Thank you for everything, @TomBrady🐐♥️” New York Times baseball editor Benjamin Hoffman noticed the recycled material of the Boston football team tweeting that “The Patriots recycling their Tom Brady tribute is just spectacular.”

After he graduated college, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020—one of the longest tenures for a QB at a single team. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would not be resigning his contract with the Boston-based team. “Brady was tired of taking team-friendly deals with no input into how the money saved was spent – and still wanted a long-term contractual commitment,” Seth Wickersham wrote in his book It’s Better to Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness.

His former teams weren’t the only ones to congratulate Tom on his retirement. Defensive star JJ Watt, current Super Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes and celebs like Khloé Kardashian posted on Tom’s Instagram announcement the literal goat emoji: 🐐, in reference to his reputation as the greatest of all time.

Fellow retirees JJ Watts and Serena Williams welcomed him into the retired club with open arms. Former football player JJ Watt tweeted, “Greatest of All Time. No question, no debate. It’s been an honor and a privilege. 🐐 PS – The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet.” Serena Williams commented on the former Buccaneers’ quarterback’s post, “I’m getting teary eyed watching this. Sad to see you go. Welcome to the retirement world…. Again 😜” David Beckham helped spread the love, “We love you man ❤️ @tombrady” Derek Jeter also tweeted, “Congrats @TomBrady on an unbelievable career. It was fun to watch!

Hugh Jackman commended Tom’s devotion to the craft of the sport. “A sensational career. To say the least! Onward. Love HJ” Gwyneth Paltrow commented, “WE LOVE YOU TOM.” Among the plethora of people who supported Tom, his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen also commented on her ex-husband’s post. Gisele commented, “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼.

As for his post-retirement plans, Tom is planning to sign on as an analyst for Fox Sports with a reported contract for $375 million. “There’s so much to learn, there’s so much to teach, you know, it’s ever-evolving. Believe me, as much as you think I’m willing to teach people, I’m really looking to learn. I’m really looking to learn from all the people that I get to talk to,” he said in his podcast. “I get an opportunity to be in a job in the future where I get to travel around and learn from all the other people that I’ve looked up to and admired and different organizations and different people. So it’s exciting for me too. I feel like the opportunity to do that is something that I’m really looking forward to whenever that time comes.”

“We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @foxsports as our lead analyst,” said Lachlan Murdoch via Fox Sports’ Twitter in May 2022. “Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives. We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.”