Here’s How Much Tom Brady’s Net Worth Accounts For His Massive Buccaneers Salary

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how much he made with teams like the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We’ll explain Tom Brady’s net worth later (spoiler alert: it’s massive), but first, let’s recap his history with the National Football League.

Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would not be resigning his contract with the Boston-based team. Instead, Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he played at the Super Bowl for the first time in February 2021.

Throughout Brady’s 20-plus-year football career, he’s won the Super Bowl six times and competed in nine games. He holds the record for the most Super Bowl wins in the NFL’s 100-plus year history. He also holds the record for the player who has competed in the most Super Bowls. There’s no question that the star quarterback is a household name in the NFL, but what is Tom Brady’s net worth and how much of it consists of his multi-million-dollar salaries and earnings with the Patriots and Buccaneers. Read on for what we know about Tom Brady’s net worth in 2021.

What was Tom Brady’s Patriots salary?

Brady was a quarterback for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2020. NFL Network reported in 2019 that Brady signed a $70 million deal to play with the Patriots for two years. According to the deal, Brady was scheduled to make $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021. A source also told the site that Brady received a raise for his 2019 salary from $15 million to $23 million, which is where the other $8 million came from.

It’s unclear how much Brady made in the end from the Patriots, as he left the team a year after signing his new contract in March 2020. NFL Insider did note, however, that the contract stated that Brady and the Patriots were “amenable” to adjusting the contract and his salary if necessary. According to Business Insider, Brady would’ve made $287.6 million throughout his 20-plus-year football career if he had re-signed with the Patriots in 2020, which is $35 million more than current record holder Eli Manning made in his football career.

Still, Brady’s last salary with the Patriots was way more than what he made at the start of his NFL career. Business Insider reported that Brady signed a $28 million 2002 to play with the Patriots for four years. When it came time to extend his contract in 2005, Brady, who had three Super Bowl wins under his belt, received a massive raise.

What is Tom Brady’s Buccaneers salary?

After 20 years with the Patriots, Brady announced in March 2020 that he had signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Pro Football Network, Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers at the time for $50 million. The site also reports that Brady will receive another $9 million in incentives, though there was no signing bonus. As for how Brady’s contract breaks down, Pro Football Network reports that Brady will earn $15 million salaries for each season, with $10 million roster bonuses. According to the site, Brady’s salary counts for 14.1 percent of the Buccaneers’ salary cap, which is projected at more than $30 million for 2021.

What is Tom Brady’s net worth?

The question NFL fans want to know: What is Tom Brady’s net worth? According to Forbes, Tom Brady is worth $45 million. Of course, most of Brady’s net worth is from his NFL salaries, but a lot of his money also comes from side businesses outside of the NFL. In 2013, Brady launched his own lifestyle brand, TB12. Brady also has his own production company, 199 Productions, which he created in 2020. The company is set to develop documentaries, feature films and TV shows. Brady has also done campaigns for several brands over the years, including Wheaties, UGG, Movado, Smart Water and Tag Heuer, which only adds to his massive net worth. In 2020, Brady also published his first book, The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better, which became a New York Times bestseller.

