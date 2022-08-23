Tom Brady Just Responded to Rumors He Was Filming ‘The Masked Singer’ During His Break From Buccaneers

After an eleven-day break from training, fans are asking: was Tom Brady on The Masked Singer? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player spurred rumors after it was announced that he was not going to attend training or the first two games of the pre-season on August 11, 2022.

On August 11, 2022, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles announced Brady’s break. “Tom has been excused today. He’ll be taking—he’ll be back somewhere around after Tennessee,” he said referring to the second preseason game on August 20, “He’s going to deal with some personal things.” After the announcement, many fans speculated what was wrong with the seven-time SuperBowl champion. It marked the first time Brady is taking a break as a starter other than the times that he was suspended in 2016 and had a knee injury in 2008.

“This is something we talked about before training camp started,” the Buccaneers coach confirmed that nothing was wrong with Brady. “We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games. He didn’t want to take away reps from Blaine [Gabbert] and Kyle [Trask] as well as ‘Griff’ [Ryan Griffin] as far as going into these next two games. And it’s something he needs to handle.”

NFL network insider Ian Rapoport joined the Pat McAfee Show to further explain why Brady wasn’t playing with his team. “It was planned. No one is worried. He’s fine. It’s not — to my knowledge — it is not a medical emergency related to him or, I believe, anyone close to him,” Rapoport explained. “I was told everything is OK. The best description I got about this was that it’s important to find a work/life balance. I don’t know specifically, but my guess is, just judging from the people I’ve spoken with, that you’re kind of in the right area,” Rapoport confirmed. “Like, there is a family thing that I believe is happening — that is good — that he’s not playing football.”

However, many fans and sports experts took to social media to figure out if Tom Brady was on Fox’s game show The Masked Singer. Read down below to see why fans suspected him to be on the show and if Tom Brady was actually on The Masked Singer.

Is Tom Brady on The Masked Singer?

Rumors of the Tampa Bays Buccaneers player on The Masked Singer started to circulate when fantasy football analyst Kendall Valenzuela pieced all the clues together for why he would appear on stage, she noted that his past teammates have competed on the show. The show airs on Fox where Tom Brady will appear after his retirement from football.

“We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @foxsports as our lead analyst,” said Lachlan Murdoch via Fox Sports’ Twitter on May 10, 2022. “Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives. We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.”

However, Tom is still determined to play for his team for the rest of the season after he initially announced his plan to retire from the NFL after over two decades in February 2022 after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams during the playoffs prior to the Super Bowl.. “Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG,” the quarterback quote tweeted the announcement. Lachlan said it’s “entirely up to” Tom when he decides to retire from football and join Fox.

Though both shows are on the same network, Tom Brady shut down the rumors that he appeared on The Masked Singer after he posted a tweet promoting his underwear brand. “Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though,” the football player quote tweeted his underwear brand Brady where they posted a man riding a motorbike only in his underwear.

Tom Brady returned to camp after Pro Football Network reported Sunday that he indulged in some R&R in the Bahamas with his family. His family has been very supportive in his own endeavors whether he comes out of retirement or retires. When Brady announced his plan to retire from the NFL after over two decades in February 2022, his wife quickly faced a barrage of criticism across social media blaming her for her husband’s decision. Gisele Bündchen, however, rose above the hate and continued to stand up for Brady’s choice. “What a ride my love!” she wrote at the time, calling her husband “the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met.”