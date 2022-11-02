Gisele Secretly Bought a Miami Mansion Just Months Before Her Divorce From Tom—A Look at All Their Properties

After their highly publicized divorce, many football fans are asking: What’s going on with Tom Brady’s houses? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has an affinity for buying and investing in properties in several states and countries, so how does his divorce from Gisele Bündchen affect his assets?

Gisele and Tom announced their divorce on October 27, 2022. Tom posted a statement on his Instagram stories, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing everyday around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate in what comes in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

At the time they hired divorce lawyers, Tom and Gisele owned at least four properties. According to a source from Page Six, the couple’s divorce was very easy due to their prenup, but their properties were something that needed more time and effort. “There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009,” the source said. “They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.”

The family, which includes their three children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9 and Tom’s son with ex-Bridget Moynihan: John “Jack” Edward, 15, frequently moved around their homes depending on the season. Before their divorce was finalized, Gisele ended up buying a Miami property for herself which caused speculation that the two were split.

Read below to see where Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s homes are located.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen’s Miami Home

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen moved to Miami when Tom started playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Famed baseball player Derek Jeter rented his Davis Islands property (dubbed as “St. Jetersburg” by locals) to Tom.

In an interview on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show, Tom told Howard Stern about how Derek’s mansion worked out perfectly for their family. “There’s enough space here,” Tom said. “We have my sister-in-law that lives with us, our kids and we have someone that cooks for us. So everyone’s got a little space. The nice part is we have a lot of outdoor space here. I can do all my football training here, which I really like. It’s been a good place to come down. [Jeter] left it furnished for me so I didn’t have to deal with any of that.”

The home includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a six-car garage, two boat lifts and an 80-foot-long saltwater lap pool. Tom would also say that due to the nature of the house being on the island, boats would “pull right up” for a chance to see the Bradys.

The couple moved out of the house while Derek Jeter sold the property for $22.5 million last April and the mansion might be demolished by the new owners, according to People. The former couple purchased the property on Indian Creek Island which is a gated community that provides its own security and private police. Tom and Gisele were in the process of building their “dream” mansion on the Island. However, due to the divorce and the damages from Hurricane Ian, construction has been put on hold per The New York Post. It is also believed that after the divorce, Tom will retain the property.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen’s New York City Home

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen owned several apartments in New York City. Recently, they downsized from their lavish apartment to a cozy one in the TriBeCa neighborhood of Manhattan. They sold their apartment at 70 Vestry St to a Connecticut-based financier, according to the New York Post. The five-bedroom apartment sat on the 12th floor and the couple bought it for $25.46 million.

The couple also owned an apartment in the Flatiron district designed by architect Peter Marino, who usually architects for designer brands like Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Chanel. Their luxury apartment was on the 48th floor overlooking Manhattan’s Empire State Building and World Trade Center and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen’s Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica Home

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen owned a getaway residence in Costa Rica. The couple and their three kids would often vacation in the coastal residence. Not much is known about their home, but Gisele frequently posts her and her kids’ activities on the tropical beach on Instagram. After the divorce, she will retain the residence.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen’s Yellowstone Resort, Montana Home

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s home in Yellowstone Resort, Montana is frequented by their family during the winter seasons. In order to have a residence at the resort, members must pay $300,000 along with property costs. However, the ex-couple is in good company since other members of the resort include Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, and Bill and Melinda Gates.

Gisele Bündchen’s Miami Home

Gisele Bündchen bought her own house in Miami amid her split with Tom. According to The New York Post, the Victoria’s Secret model bought the house in February 2022, two weeks before Tom decided to un-retire from the NFL to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The model will reportedly use the residence as an office as she also bought another property in the city. The office has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is described as “1,540 square feet of all-white, light-filled living space.”

Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady’s Brookline, Massachusetts Home

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s most recent Massachusetts property purchase was in suburban Brookline, Massachusetts. The former New England Patriots player moved around Boston during his twenty seasons with the team but stuck around in the quiet suburb. The mansion was built by Richard Landry and boasts a solid 9,716-square-foot space with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The residence sold for $33 million in 2021.

Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady’s Los Angeles Home

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady lived in a dream-like home in the quiet Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood, California. The home was also designed by Richard Landry, and in an interview with Architectural Digest, they explained why they built the eco-friendly home, “We built this house as a sanctuary for our family—a place where we can enjoy being together.” Tom recalled, “It was important for us to plant roots for our family, and since we both enjoy the creative process, we decided to start from scratch.” According to the magazine, the home contains a “six-bedroom, nearly 14,000-square-foot” space “constructed of different types of limestone, all acid-washed for patina and texture, with a traditional mansard roof of Vermont gray slate with zinc gutters and flashing.”

The couple listed the home for $50 million but sold the house to hip-hop legend Dr. Dre for $40 million.

For more about Tom Brady, read his book, The TB12 Method. The New York Times bestseller, which has been described as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player’s “athlete’s bible,” takes readers through Brady’s revolutionary training, conditioning and wellness system that kept him at the top of the NFL for more than two decades. The book dives into Brady’s TB12 Method, a performance lifestyle brand he co-founded in 2013, that focuses on a more natural, healthier way of exercising, training and living and how to maintain one’s own peak performance while decreasing injury risks.

