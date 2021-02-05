Tom Brady Was Just Asked Whether He’ll Have Sex With Gisele Bündchen After the Super Bowl

He may be fearless on the football field, but when Tom Brady was asked about sex with Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl, he couldn’t have been more speechless.

Brady was the latest celebrity on Jimmy Kimmel Live’s “Mean Tweets” series on Thursday, February 4, where he read a variety of mean tweets about himself. Most of the tweets were tame, but there was one piece of hate mail that Brady had no words for. The moment came when one social media user predicted that Brady’s NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will lose to the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7.

“Fuck you Tom Brady I hope this loss depresses you so bad that you can hardly have sex with your supermodel wife in your giant mansion,” Brady read the tweet while laughing. After staring at the tweet for a beat, Brady zipped his lips and said, “I have no comment to that.”

As for other tweets, one Twitter user said that Brady “seems like the kind of man who doesn’t know how to use a wrench,” to which he responded that the assumption was “kind of true.” Another user called the NFL player a “crybaby” with a “butthole”-like cleft chin. Another harsh tweet came when one user tweeted, “Can we be real for a moment? Is there really anyone you’d rather see dropped in a vat of rendered bacon fat than Tom Brady?”

Brady also shot back at another Twitter user who wrote, “Hope everyone has a great Monday except for Tom Brady, fuck you Tom Brady.” Without hesitation, Brady shot back “Fuck you!” Another hilarious moment came when a Twitter user called Brady a “fat bitch” and hoped that he cries on the regular. Brady then responded, “I do cry,” with a laugh.

Brady and Bündchen married in February 2009. The two share two kids: daughter Vivian Lake Brady, 8, and son Benjamin Brady, 11. In an interview on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in January 201, host Dax Shepherd asked Brady if he and his wife ever have sex on game days. “Oh man. That’s probably off the table,” Brady responded before revealing the real answer. “I wouldn’t say it’s never happened,” he said. “But I don’t think that would be the moment. That wouldn’t be my pre-game warmup.”