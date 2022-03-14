Here’s How Tom Brady’s Wife Reacted to His NFL Return After Fans Blamed Her For His Retirement

Sharing her support. Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen’s return to retirement message was shared on social media—and let’s just say it was as sweet as one could expect.

The model, 41, offered a supportive comment under her husband’s Instagram post on March 13, 2022, where he announced that he’s officially returning to the NFL after publicly announcing his retirement from the league less than two months prior. “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!🔥” Bündchen wrote.

Brady, for his part, explained his decision to return to football following his retirement announcement. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote alongside his Instagram post. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible.” The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went on to confirm that he’d return for the 2022-2023 season with the Bucs once again.

When Brady announced his plan to retire from the NFL after over two decades in February 2022, his wife quickly faced a barrage of criticism across social media blaming her for her husband’s decision. Bündchen, however, rose above the hate and continued to stand up for Brady’s choice. “What a ride my love!” she wrote at the time, calling her husband “the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met.”

She went on to highlight his perseverance throughout the years, noting how he “never once complained over the years about all the bruises and aches and pains. You just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader there was to all your teammates.”

“There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!” she added at the time, before concluding, “Words can’t really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years.”

Weeks before Brady’s retirement announcement, sources told Hollywood Life that he always considers his wife’s input when it comes to his career, as “conversations with Gisele in the offseason is going to be a major component on if he continues to play in the NFL or not,” per one insider.

“After every year that goes by Tom has a conversation with Gisele to see where the family stands on him playing another year or not,” the source added at the time. “And regardless of how this season has ended, this year is looking to be the most important conversation yet. The kids are getting older, and they both want to decide how they really want to spend the next fifty years of their lives. And they are going to have many conversations after the season that are going to be very heartfelt.”

Now, it looks like the NFL star—who shares daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12, with Bündchen, along with son Jack, 14, with his ex Bridget Moynahan—will wait at least another year to revisit those discussions, and fans are all the happier for it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.