Tom & Gisele Have ‘Tension’ After His NFL Break—Here’s If They’re ‘Working Through’ Their Problems

Going through it. Tom Brady and Gisle Bündchen are trying their best after his NFL break. Multiple reports came out of the couple fighting after he took a short break during training for the 2022 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

An insider told Us Weekly on September 9, 2022, that the model is apparently mad at Tom for returning back to football. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider says. “There is tension between them.” The source adds that the SuperBowl champion is “doing everything he can to make it up to” her. “They’re working through things and trying to come out the other side.

The update comes directly after Page Six reported the couple was in a “fight” over the NFL player’s decision to unretire from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2022. “Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” a source told Page Six in September 2022. The insider added that there have been a “series of heated arguments” since Tom’s unretirement. Another source disclosed to the New York Post that there had been a “series of heated arguments” which resulted in Gisele leaving the family’s Tampa Bay home for Costa Rica. “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” the insider said.

Tom announced his retirement from the NFL after playing for 22 years in February 2022 before reversing that decision less than two months later to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He already has plans to work as a correspondent for Fox Sports whenever he retires. The spousal fights come after Tom took a short break during training in August 2022 to be with his family. “This is something we talked about before training camp started,” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said about Tom’s break. “We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games. He didn’t want to take away reps from Blaine [Gabbert] and Kyle [Trask] as well as ‘Griff’ [Ryan Griffin] as far as going into these next two games. And it’s something he needs to handle.”

After the announcement, NFL network insider Ian Rapoport joined the Pat McAfee Show to explain Brady’s break even more. “It was planned. No one is worried. He’s fine. It’s not — to my knowledge — it is not a medical emergency related to him or, I believe, anyone close to him,” Rapoport explained. “I was told everything is OK. The best description I got about this was that it’s important to find a work/life balance. I don’t know specifically, but my guess is, just judging from the people I’ve spoken with, that you’re kind of in the right area,” Rapoport confirmed. “Like, there is a family thing that I believe is happening — that is good — that he’s not playing football.”