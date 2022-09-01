Tom & Gisele Are in a ‘Heated’ Fight Over His Unretirement From the NFL—There’s ‘Trouble’ in Their Marriage

It isn’t always easy. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are fighting apparently over his decision to unretire from the NFL.

A source told Page Six the couple “are in a fight right now,” but it’s no worse than other arguments they’ve had in the past where the pair have been able to reconcile. Celebrity marriages aren’t so different after all.

Another source divulged to the New York Post that there had been a “series of heated arguments” which resulted in Gisele leaving the family’s Tampa Bay home for Costa Rica. “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” the insider said. It comes after the star quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took an 11-day, prearranged break from training camp in the lead-up to the 2022 football season citing personal reasons. “It’s all personal, you know. Everyone’s got different situations that they’re dealing with,” Tom said after making his first appearance on the field in the preseason.

RELATED: Here’s How to Watch NFL Games For Free, So You Won’t Miss a Second of Football Season

He continued: “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of shit going on, so just gotta’ figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.” At the kickoff of the 2022 season, Tom will be the oldest quarterback to start a game in NFL history in his team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 11.

After months of speculation, Tom announced in February 2022 that he would be retiring from the sport after 22 seasons. “I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition–if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed,” he said in a statement published on Twitter. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” seemingly referencing his family; wife Gisele and their two children, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Tom also co-parents his 15-year-old son Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Just 40 days later, though, in mid-March 2022, Tom rethought his decision and announced he would be returning in 2022. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” he tweeted. “I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family.” Back in June 2022, Tom admitted football had long been his number one priority to the detriment of other things in his life. “It’s very challenging when you’re 43 or 44 because there are a lot of other things that are pressing and a lot of other things that are really important in your life, like your kids and your wife and different relationships,” he said while on the Bucc’s minicamp. “Things have always taken a back seat to football. That’s just how it has gone for me.” Sounds like his family is going to have to continue to be patient.