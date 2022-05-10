Tom Brady Already Has Plans For After Retirement 2 Months Following His NFL Comeback

Plans after plans. Tom Brady is set to join Fox Sports after he retires from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was announced as the new lead analyst for Fox Sports.

“We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @foxsports as our lead analyst,” said Lachlan Murdoch via Fox Sports’ Twitter. “Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives. We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.”

However, Tom is still determined to play for his team for the rest of the season. “Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG,” the quarterback quote tweeted the announcement. Lachlan said it’s “entirely up to” Tom when he decides to retire from football and join Fox.

Tom Brady initially announced his plan to retire from the NFL after over two decades in February 2022 after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams during the playoffs prior to the Super Bowl. “I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in” proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady said in his statement. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

Tom retracted his retirement in a tweet in March 2022. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”