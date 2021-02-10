Drunk Tom Brady Just Threw His Super Bowl Trophy Off a Boat & the Video Is Going Viral

After winning the Super Bowl on Sunday, the legendary quarterback did what plenty of people do to celebrate: Tom Brady got drunk. Very, very drunk by the looks of it, according to a recent viral video already making the rounds on social media.

After the Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February—which saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Florida 31 to 9—the Bucs joined their families to celebrate their big win at a “socially distant boat parade” in their home state. Brady, 43, was joined by his wife Gisele Bündchen and their daughter, while righthand-man Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski was also joining in on all the fun. According to E! Online, Brady made his way into the parade on a new boat worth over $2 million.

While on his party boat, TMZ reports that Brady was having *so* much fun that he decided to throw his Lombardi trophy off the boat. Don’t worry, though. He didn’t throw it into the water—according to TMZ, the quarterback “hoisted the trophy back three or four times before unloading it a good 5-to-10 yards to his teammates on a nearby boat,” so the trophy’s still safe with Brady…for now!

What really had fans talking on social media, however, was this clip shared after Brady made his way off the party boat. The clip, which you can see above, was posted by Tampa Bay Times sports reporter Joey Knight and already has over 20,000 likes and counting at the time of writing. In the video, Brady can be seen stumbling around so much that he needed someone else to hold him up—talk about getting your sea legs!

Fans began circulating the video across social media and commenting on Brady’s wild Florida outing. “Tom Brady drunk is still better than half the league’s QBs,” joked one social media user on Twitter.

While Brady has yet to comment on the viral video himself, he did take to his own Instagram to share a clip from the Super Bowl Boat Parade. The post included a montage of his winning toss with his Buccaneers teammates Ryan Griffin and Blaine Gabbert.