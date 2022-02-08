Tom Brady’s Comeback Is Possible—Here’s What He’s Said About Returning to the NFL After Retiring

Ever since the news of his retirement, football fans have wondered if a Tom Brady comeback would ever be in the cards for the former quarterback.

After all, it wouldn’t be the first time that a player announces their retirement only to return to the sport years later: In 2015, Marshawn Lynch retired for a time before signing on with the Raiders in 2017 and returning to Seattle in 2019. Brady’s pal Rob Gronkowski also retired following his Super Bowl championship win in 2018 before returning to play with Brady in Tampa Bay in 2020. So, it’s not unheard of; but is it something Brady is considering for himself?

We’re diving into everything the star athlete has said about a potential comeback below, but first, here’s what to know about Brady’s retirement as it stands. The former Patriots MVP officially announced his retirement on February 1, 2022, after 22 seasons and seven championship rings. He shared the news in an Instagram post, which featured a photo of himself on the field along with a statement. “I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in” proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady’s statement began. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

His statement continued, “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Brady’s announcement came after weeks of speculation that he was planning to retire following the Buccaneer’s last-minute loss to the Rams at the NFL divisional playoff on January 23, 2022. But is there any chance that he could walk back on his plans? Here’s what we know.

Is Tom Brady coming out of retirement?

So, is there any chance for a Tom Brady comeback in the future? While Tom Brady says he’s “happy” with his decision to retire, he has also said “never say never” when asked about coming out of retirement one day—so it seems there’s still a sliver of hope that we’ll see Brady return to the NFL one day.

“I’m just going to take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it, and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never,” Brady said on an episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on February 7, 2022. “At the same time, I know that … I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now.”

The former quarterback went on to explain that retirement was “the best possible decision” at the moment. “I think it’s not looking to reverse course. I’m definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time, I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are going to be in life,” he continued. “Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing. That’s as honest as I can be with you there.”

Brady’s decision to retire wasn’t necessarily influenced by any injuries or his age; rather, the star athlete said that it was his family that played a major role in his decision. The NFL champ married his wife, Gisele Bündchen, in 2009. The pair share two kids: son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady also has an older son, 14-year-old Jack, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

“I think the choice is, everything certainly comes at a cost, and the cost is, ‘What am I missing out on other aspects of my life?'” Brady said. “And things that are, as you get older, you experience things that are outside of the sport that demand the level of attention and energy that football has always gotten. And it’s time for me to commit to those types of things.”

The quarterback went on to stress that it was simply the “right time” for him to retire—and he’s looking forward to what’s next for him. “I think for anyone who loves the sport like I have over the years, it’ll always be in my heart, as it should be, because I’ve committed a lot of time and energy and hours to it. But at the same time, there’s a time and place for everything,” he added. “I’ve had an amazing time and place doing it, and I’m just… I am really excited for what’s ahead, and I don’t know what that means or where it takes me, but I know that it’ll be fun and exciting and I’m going to make the most of whatever opportunities present themselves as I go forward.” Maybe one day, this will include Brady’s comeback—but until then, we’re excited to see what he gets up to in the meantime.

