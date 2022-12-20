Tom Just Revealed He’ll Be Alone in a Hotel For His 1st Christmas Without Gisele—It’s an Emotional ‘New Experience’

After a highly publicized divorce, many football fans are asking: What are Tom Brady’s Christmas plans?

Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce on October 28, 2022. Tom posted an Instagram story with the caption, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate in what comes in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

So how will Buccaneers star Tom Brady celebrate Christmas?

What are Tom Brady’s Christmas plans?

What are Tom Brady’s Christmas plans? In a new episode of his podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray the 45-year-old quarterback revealed his plans for the next couple of days. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about. So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional,” he said on the podcast on Monday, December 19, before his game against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day. “And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after. Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”

“I’m all right. Just as you described, rough day and, man, losing sucks,” Brady said of the game on Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals. “It’s just the reality. There’s not a lot of explanation. Unfortunately, I’ve had to do too much of that this year. So just learning from it and trying to be better. And obviously woke up at 3:00 a.m. this morning just trying to figure out, you know, I just had some real shitty plays yesterday at the end of the day. So you can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times. And that’s on me. So that’s how I feel.”

The model and the Super Bowl champ opened the year with some tension since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. Tom announced his retirement in February 2022, only to retract the retirement statement a month later to play again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. The couple finalized their divorce on October 28, 2022. “The settlement is all worked out,” an insider told People at the time. “They’ve been working on the terms this whole time.” The source continued: “They agreed to joint custody of the kids.”

The former couple purchased the property on Indian Creek Island which is a gated community that provides its own security and private police. Tom and Gisele were in the process of building their “dream” mansion on the Island. However, due to the divorce and the damages from Hurricane Ian, construction has been put on hold per the New York Post. It is also believed that after the divorce, Tom will retain the property.

Gisele wrote a similar note on her Instagram story announcing the divorce. She wrote, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be my children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them love, care and attention they need. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Directly after the divorce, Tom went on his podcast, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray to talk about his work-life balance with his family. He and Gisele share two kids together, their children: Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9. The quarterback also has one child with ex-Bridget Moynihan: John “Jack” Edward, 15, for whom Gisele acts as stepmom. “I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” he said. “Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.” He continued, “So, that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

Speaking about family, Tom gushed about his daughter being his “No. 1 Cheerleader” in another episode of Let’s Go! after his divorce. “My daughter always says, ‘Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.’ And I’m trying! I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I’m doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind,” he recalled.

