Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say.

A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source revealed to the same outlet earlier in the month, “Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now.” The insider added that there have been a “series of heated arguments” since his unretirement.

A second source also added in on how the fight has been affecting their family dynamic. “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” the insider said. A third source added, “They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot-headed — she has that Brazilian heat!” The insider, however, added that Tom has always been a “family man,” regardless of if he’s in the NFL or not. “He’s such a doting dad, and very much a family man,” the source said.

Another source disclosed to the New York Post that there had been a “series of heated arguments” which resulted in Gisele leaving the family’s Tampa Bay home for Costa Rica. “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” the insider said.

Tom announced his retirement from the NFL after playing for 22 years in February 2022 before reversing that decision less than two months later to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He already has plans to work as a correspondent for Fox Sports whenever he retires. The spousal fights come after Tom took a short break during training in August 2022 to be with his family. “This is something we talked about before training camp started,” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said about Tom’s break. “We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games. He didn’t want to take away reps from Blaine [Gabbert] and Kyle [Trask] as well as ‘Griff’ [Ryan Griffin] as far as going into these next two games. And it’s something he needs to handle.”

Page Six also reported in September 2022 that Gisele had moved out of her and Tom’s home in Tampa, Florida, and relocated to Costa Rica since their marital issues. “He’s very sad at the moment. Friends know they’ve had a serious disagreement this time,” a source said. “It seems that Gisele gets mad and says things like she’s leaving him, but in the past, they’ve always made up. But maybe this time it is more serious. He’s with the kids, and is just trying to be super dad.” Another source also told Page Six a week later that Gisele had returned to Florida, but hadn’t moved back in with Tom yet. “Gisele isn’t back with Tom,” the insider said. “She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa.” The source continued, “Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.” The source also called rumors at the time that Tom and Gisele were divorcing “not true.”