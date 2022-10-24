Tom’s Ex Just Shared a Cryptic Post About How ‘Relationships’ Can’t Be ‘Mended’ Amid His Divorce From Gisele

Adding her two cents? Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan shared a post on Instagram about relationships. The Blue Bloods star posted some wisdom from therapist Vienna Pharaon that could be directed toward her ex and his troubled relationship with Gisele Bündchen.

On October 23, 2022, Bridget reposted the quote on her Instagram, “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation.” The post was captioned, “We’re comfortable with the happily-ever-after stories because…well, Disney. Sometimes that’s reality. But reality also looks like relationships that’s don’t get mended. Endings that don’t have beautiful closure. Ruptures that stay ruptured. It’s much harder to be face to face with this. Our tolerance for it is low. And yet, some of our greatest gifts, offerings, and lessons come from this space. The relationship that doesn’t work out but teaches you something important about yourself. The rupture that doesn’t get mended but shows you something new about a pattern of yours.” She continued, “There is value in getting comfortable in this space. What’s something you’ve learned from a disappointing ending or a rupture that never got mended?”

Bridget and Tom dated from 2004 to 2006. They have one son together, John Edward “Jack” Moynahan. Tom started dating Gisele Bündchen three months into Bridget’s pregnancy. Bridget told People in 2019, that she and Tom decided they wouldn’t let their split affect Jack’s well-being. “Tom and I made the decision to raise a child together, and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child but also loved our child as if he was their own,” she explained. “I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”

Tom is currently in hot water amid his impending divorce from Gisele. On October 21, 2022, Page Six reported that Gisele hired Tom Sasser, the managing partner of the law firm of Sasser, Cestero & Roy. The law firm is best known for representing Tiger Woods in his divorce from Elin Nordegren. An insider also told the outlet, “Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers. They are ready for a fight.”

The outlet also disclosed that Tom and Gisele would have joint custody of their children: Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9. The quarterback also has one child with ex-Bridget Moynihan: John “Jack” Edward, 15, for whom Gisele acts as stepmom. Legal experts told Page Six that they would likely file for divorce in Florida, as that’s where they are primarily based. Another source claimed that they are looking at dividing their assets, which includes a $26 million property portfolio. A source also told Us Weekly at the time that Gisele—who was “living apart” from Tom when she hired her divorce lawyer and had been “at odds” with her husband for months—was waiting for him to make a “big gesture” after he learned her thoughts about divorce were serious. “Gisele is waiting for Tom to make a big gesture of support to her,” the insider said.

Several sources also reported in October 2022 that Tom and Gisele had marital issues for a while, but this time feels final. According to a report by TMZ on October 7, 2022, Gisele has threatened to divorce Tom for years before she hired a lawyer. The insider claimed that all the arguments were over the same topic: football. Another source told People on October 7, 2022, “[The problems] are 10 years old,” the insider said of the couple. “This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them.” Another source also told People at the time that Gisele is “done” with Tom and doesn’t think their relationship can be “repaired.” “She is done with their marriage,” an insider close to the model said. “She was upset about it for a long time and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.” The source continued, “She is just trying to figure out her life. She doesn’t have much contact with Tom.” Other sources told Page Six that the two have separated before and that Gisele consulted a divorce attorney in 2015. This time, Gisele is reportedly angr at Tom for his un-retirement from football. One source said, “Tom and Gisele have separated before. Every couple of years they have a big fight and she has left Tom before, but she always came back. They always worked through things, and Tom was hopeful they would do it again this time.”

