Tom Brady Just Subtly Shaded Aaron Rodgers After He Revealed He’s Unvaccinated

Quarrel of the quarterbacks. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have long been pitted against each other in the NFL—and now, the New England Patriots alum is even weighing in on the Green Bay Packers player’s latest debacle.

Rodgers, 37, has been at the center of controversy ever since news broke that he tested positive for COVID-19 on November 3, 2021. At the time, it was revealed that the quarterback—who previously claimed he was “immunized” when asked about his vaccination status during a press conference in August 2021—was actually unvaccinated. Brady, for his part, didn’t share too much when discussing Rodgers’ “situation” on a recent episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray; but he did manage to subtly shade the Packers player in the process.

“I’m not commenting on Aaron Rodgers’ personal situation,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 37, said in the November 9, 2021, episode of his podcast. “Far be it from me to tell anyone what to put in their body. But by the way, The TB12 Method is available in paperback wherever nutritional books are sold and I’ll leave it at that,” Brady quipped, seemingly calling out Rodgers’ natural approach to being “immunized” against the virus. Brady, for his part, had COVID-19 in February 2021 shortly following the Super Bowl, and is believed to have received the vaccine as the Bucs are 100 percent vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Rodgers previously responded to the controversy surrounding his unvaccinated status during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on November 5, 2021. “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now,” the Packers quarterback said at the time. “First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference. During that time, it was a very—witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated, and who wasn’t, and what that meant, and who was being selfish, and who would talk about it, and what it meant if they said it was a personal decision.”

The NFL star continued, “Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I had been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax flat-Earther. I am somebody who is a critical thinker.’ You guys know me. I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body.”

Rodgers went on to reveal at the time that he decided against getting vaccinated because he’s “allergic” to an ingredient in the Pzifer and Moderna vaccines, though he failed to specify the ingredient in question. The quarterback also decided against the Johnson and Johnson jab after the shot’s distribution was briefly paused and because he “heard of multiple people who had had adverse events” happen to them after receiving the shot. Instead, Rodgers reportedly pursued an “alternate treatment” prior to the start of training camp. According to ESPN, the quarterback petitioned the NFL to give him the same considerations as vaccinated players, however, this request was denied by the league.

A source close to the NFL star told PEOPLE on November 9, 2021, that Rodgers is “upset” by the response to his unvaccinated status. Rodgers “feels like he just shared his point of view, and now he’s being crucified for it,” according to the insider. “He knew some people would disagree with him, but he didn’t know that it would become the shitstorm it became. People who he thought were friends are turning on him,” the source said, adding, “He’s upset. He’s very unhappy with the response to him.”

