Tom Binns: NYC Jewelry Designer Launches Handbags

Image: Zimbio

Tom Binns, a favorite of Michelle Obama,has already taken the jewelry world by storm– and now he is trying his hand at handbags. The successful designer, who’s known for his funky punk-inspired pieces, will be releasing a collection of four leather handbags this spring. The bags will be based on a teardrop shape and covered in spiky chrome studs– a signature of Binns’ and a popular trend this season. The bags will retail for between $650 and $1,850.

The Irish-born jewelry designer is definitely a busy man. A soccer-themed jewelry collection in collaboration with Puma and a t-shirt collaboration with designer John Eshaya, are just two of Binns’ upcoming projects.

Were sure the bags will be just as amazing as everything else Binns puts his name on– and we cant wait to see what he has in store for us come spring.

