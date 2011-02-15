Tollman, Cota, and Zee Oh My! At AmEx Skybox

The American Express SkyBox Report has been using its premium perch to interivew some of New York Fashion Week‘s standout guests and purveryors of all things next season. Here’s three videos that caught my attention.

Annabel Tollman, stylist

“Trends are created as a reaction to what goes on in the world. It’s very important to stay visually up-to-date.”



Christian Cota, designer

“It really comes back to my grandmother … she loved fashion and what fashion can do for a woman.”



Joe Zee, Elle Magazine

“When I watch people at the shows, I get as much satisfaction as I do when I watch the runway… I’m talking about people in the front row and the last row…”

