Tokyo Police Club Play Webster Hall

I loathe my upstairs neighbors. There are approximately six people living in a two bedroom. They move furniture at like 2 AM on a Tuesday and they’ve lived there for close to a year now. They play what I’m assuming to be bocce ball (based on the noise level) at 6AM. And to top it all off, someone in that apartment is now an aspiring musician. Eff.

I’ve been entertaining odd thoughts recently, probably due to the mass amounts of vicodin I’m on after having one of my wisdom teeth removed. I find myself wondering if the band Tokyo Police Club would make good neighbors. As I sit here in my drug addled state with Tokyo Police Club’s first album, “A Lesson in Crime” and their poppy LP, “Elephant Shell” on repeat, I can’t place them into any one musical genre as they run the gamut from punk to pop lead by Dave Monks’s nasally voice. If their music is any indication of how likely I am to lend them a cup of sugar, I debate would they be quiet or loud neighbors? Are they cheeky and funny or heavy and depressing? What kind of drunks would they be?

Regardless, tonight Tokyo Police Club is headlining at Webster Hall in New York with the Born Ruffians tonight. Their most recent LP, “Elephant Shell” which is a bold step in the pop direction for Tokyo Police Club should translate to a fun show tonight. If you want to fit in with the Tokyo Police Club crew, I recommend scarves and stripes which the band is constantly photographed in. Loving the above photo (and not just because I want to nom that sandwich but am restricted by my stitched jaw right now) and loving even more this Marc by Marc Olga Stripe Sweater. Just like Tokyo Police Club, this sweater refuses to be defined: preppy, trend driven, and quirky and kind of reminds me of the infamous neighbor Mr. Rogers whenever he’d change into his, “at home” cardigan.

So, head out to see Tokyo Police Club tonight at Webster Hall sporting this cardigan. Also ask them if they’d be willing to split a two bedroom in Bushwick Brooklyn…