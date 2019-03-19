Yes, Tokyo Fashion Week Is a Thing, and There Have Been Some Wild Runway Looks

Scroll To See More Images

Just when we all thought we’d seen the last fall/winter runway, Japan said, “Psych!” In case you weren’t aware (which is probably most of you), Tokyo Fashion Week 2019 is happening right now, and I have to tell you—it’s wild. Tokyo is, of course, known for outlandish and bold looks, and their runways have been an example of this. Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019 has been filled with fashion inspiration we didn’t know we needed.

This year’s Tokyo Fashion Week kicked off on Monday, and it’s been a whirlwind of jaw-dropping runways every since. I’ve always wanted to visit Tokyo, and these designers’ creations are even furthering my desire to hop on a plane to Japan right freakin’ now. Japanese brands like Fukushima, Aoi Wanaka and Tilt have already presented their looks during Fashion Week Tokyo, and it’s been a sight to see. From graphic print designs to wild headpieces, Tokyo Fashion Week is shaping up to be one of the more interesting fashion weeks I’ve ever seen—and they’re only in their second day of runway shows. If the Japanese keep this up, I’m packing up my things and moving to Tokyo, claiming it to be the new fashion capital of the world.

To give you a taste of what’s going on in Tokyo right now, I rounded up some of the coolest looks from Tokyo Fashion Week so far. I have a feeling you’ll want to join me on my expedition to Japan once you see these amazing runway looks. Tokyo, I tip my sartorial hat to you.

1. Kotoha Yokozawa for ‘kotohayokozawa’, Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

2. Fukushima Pride Show, Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

3. Aoi Wanaka Show, Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

4. Anrealage Show, Tokyo Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

5. Aoi Wanaka Show, Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

5. Tilt Show, Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

6. Fukushima Pride Show, Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

7. SHUSHU/TONG Show, Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

8. Anrealage Show, Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

9. Aoi Wanaka Show, Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

10. Kotoho Yokozawa for ‘kotohayokozawa’, Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

11. Anrealage Show, Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

12. Aoi Wanaka Show, Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

13. Fukushima Pride Show, Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019