Tokidoki’s Tattooed Barbie Already Sold Out

Back in my day (yes, I just said that) you’d be hard-pressed to find a Barbie that didn’t have blonde hair! These days Barbie tends to come in various shapes, sizes, colors and costumes. The latest to join the ranks is the Tokidoki Barbie who appears to be a cast member from Style Network’s Jerseylicious.

The new doll, whichis a collaboration with Italian brand Tokidoki,rockspink hair, animal-print leggings, tattoos and what seems to be a dog dressed as a cactus. The $50 Barbie is already sold out on Tokidoki’s website, but there are quite a fewavailable on eBay.

Historically Barbie only released dolls who had tattoo “stickers” that could be taken on and off. Tokidoki Barbie is the first one with official ink, which sounds pretty hardcore for a child’s doll. What’s next — a Real Housewives Barbie who can also flip tables?

