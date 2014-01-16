See All the Golden Globes Gowns Worn by Little Kids: Creepy or Brilliant?

Oh man, this is just so weird. We can’t decide if its weirdness is overshadowed by its brilliance, or the other way around: a New York-based photography company called Toddlewood—whose tagline is “A creative world for the young and fabulous”—takes shots of celebrities on the red carpet and re-creates them using toddlers and little kids. Their most recent project, naturally: the still-buzzy 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards.

We have to admit, these re-creations are 150% accurate. From the little girl who posed as Lupita Nyong’o in her stunning Ralph Lauren gown—right down to the side-swept hairstyle Nyong’o rocked—to the tyke who paid homage to Jennifer Lawrence’s now-viral Dior dress: all these kids look just like the grown-ups they’re meant to reproduce except they’re, you know, kids.

Check out a few of our favorites below, then head to Toddlewood.com to see the rest of the bizarre photos. And by bizarre, we mean awesome.