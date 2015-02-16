Cutest Thing Ever: See the Best Grammys Looks Recreated by Little Kids

Just when you thought the Grammy Awards were but a distant memory, photographer Tricia Messeroux has released a series of images that recreate the most noteworthy Grammy red carpet looks for a project called “Toddlewood.” Here’s the kicker: Messeroux dressed up little kids to recreate said looks, and the results are adorable—and eerily accurate.

The series’ latest installment (you might recall Messeroux did the same thing with last year’s Golden Globes) focuses on buzzy fashion moments from last week’s Grammys red carpet, including a scarily accurate depiction of Kanye and Kim (mini Kanye has that pout down pat), Beyoncé‘s glittering black gown, a miniature Taylor Swift lookalike who had us doing a double take, and Ariana Grande‘s doppelgänger in a one-shoulder white dress. Even Rihanna‘s tiered cupcake gown makes an appearance. .

It isn’t just the outfits that make these photos feel so authentic: Messeroux went to some serious effort to make sure the hair, makeup, poses and even facial expressions mimic the red carpet celebrities, and the result is just too cute. Take a look:

Kim Kardashian clearly likes the look of her mini-me too, sharing Toddlewood’s picture to her Instagram with the caption, “Does it get any cuter?!?!?!?!”