Todd Selby Doesn’t Shoot Your June Cleaver Types

All photos courtesy of The Selby

Todd Selby has been in the fashion industry for at least a decade now, but it wasn’t until 2008 that he began photographing people’s homes and publishing those images on his blog, aptly named The Selby.

“I found that the most inspiring part of doing a portrait of someone was their home, so I built The Selby around that idea,” he told us.

The attention he’s garnered in the two years since is notable so much so that tomorrow, the photog will officially release his first photography book, The Selby is in Your Place tomorrow (May 1). The $35 hardcover contains a collection of never before seen photographs (including shots of Kaiser Karl in his home his favorite subject to date) and the interviews and drawings that accompany them.

But if you’re envisioning Architectural Digest or Elle Dcor spreads, be prepared for something different. Selby isn’t interested in shooting subjects with perfectly tidied bedrooms with every sock and hanger in order. If the clothes strewn across your bedroom floor (see Isabelle McNally’s abode below) are the true expression of your personality, then that’s what he’ll shoot. He’ll even make your refrigerator magnets look cool. In short, Selby’s subjects are no June Cleaver types they’re creative souls who have a unique point of view to the way they decorate their living spaces.

To give you a little taste of what you can find inside his new tome, we’ve collected a few of our favorite images that Selby’s shot in the past, below. But for the full experience, make sure to grab a copy at bookstores tomorrow or order The Selby is in Your Place online at amazon.com.

Sally Singer:
91413 1272633226 Todd Selby Doesnt Shoot Your June Cleaver Types
91414 1272633231 Todd Selby Doesnt Shoot Your June Cleaver Types

Julia Restoin Roitfeld:
91415 1272633242 Todd Selby Doesnt Shoot Your June Cleaver Types
91416 1272633254 Todd Selby Doesnt Shoot Your June Cleaver Types

Isabelle McNally:
91419 1272633285 Todd Selby Doesnt Shoot Your June Cleaver Types
91418 1272633278 Todd Selby Doesnt Shoot Your June Cleaver Types

Chrissie Miller:
91420 1272633292 Todd Selby Doesnt Shoot Your June Cleaver Types
91421 1272633297 Todd Selby Doesnt Shoot Your June Cleaver Types

Erin Wasson:
91423 1272633309 Todd Selby Doesnt Shoot Your June Cleaver Types
91426 1272633514 Todd Selby Doesnt Shoot Your June Cleaver Types

Alex Wang:
91424 1272633318 Todd Selby Doesnt Shoot Your June Cleaver Types
91425 1272633321 Todd Selby Doesnt Shoot Your June Cleaver Types

