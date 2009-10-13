Todd English: NYC Chef Ditches Bride at the Altar

Todd English, a celebrated chef, best known for his Union Square restaurant Olives, was due to to be married this October to Erica Wang. Todd claims that Erica had serious anger management problems, and Todd wasn’t prepared to work through them after being married and engaged several times before.

Instead of reasonably discussing this with Erica, he hopped the next flight to South Beach and partied till the wee hours at the W hotel. Meanwhile back in New York, Erica who hadn’t heard from Todd in days, had no other choice than to call off the wedding. On their wedding day, he called her to say he couldn’t marry her. Nice move Todd. The $150,000 reception that was booked at the St. Regis didn’t go to complete waste, as Erica threw a soiree anyway; she wore black as guests comforted her loss.

Taking it even further, as if leaving a women at the altar wasn’t detrimental enough, Todd cancelled all of her credit cards, hired security guards to watch her as she moved out of their Chelsea apartment, and slapped her with a $12,000 bill for the rest of the wedding expenses. Real classy, Todd.

Sorry, but no matter how much we love his Parsnip Candy Wrappers, we’re boycotting Todd English’s cooking for a while.