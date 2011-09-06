Today’s Style Obsession: Kate Bosworth in Chanel Resort

Every once in awhile, a celebrity looks absolutely perfect and we have to share it with you. This is one of those situations. I came across some shots of one of our favorites,Kate Bosworth,on the red carpet promoting her latest film Another Happy Day at theDeauville Film Festival, and oh boy. Let me just say that she has come a long way from her Blue Crush days.

The actress wore a white, pearl-detailed dress from the Chanel Resort 2012 collection, paired with light accessories and a killer pair of Louboutins. The dress fit her like a glove. I don’t even know what to say. Thank you, Kate, (and Chanel of course) for brightening my damp, dreary New York City day.

Image via Sipa.