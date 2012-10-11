What I Want Now: TODAY Show Style Editor Bobbie Thomas’ Top Picks for Fall

If Bobbie Thomas looks familiar, it’s probably because you’re one of the millions of people who tune in to NBC’s TODAY show, where Thomas serves as the show’s resident Style Editor. On the show, Thomas shares tips on a wide variety of trends and lifestyle topics, not to mention getting to hang with Kathie Lee and Hoda.

Thomas has really made a name for herself as the go-to “girlfriend” — always there to provide helpful style and helping folks hone their own personal style. Beyond her TV career, Thomas has written advice columns, held style seminars, hosted shopping events all over the country — all the while finding time to post tips, tricks, and ideas to her site, Bobbie.com. (Did we mention she also tweets, pins, and posts to Facebook?)

Tomorrow, you’ll be able to catch Bobbie on a panel at our very own State of Style Summit at 92Y in Tribeca. Just tune into our livestream on news.stylecaster.com tomorrow at 4:45 p.m. ET!

Read on to find out what Bobbie Thomas is loving for fall.