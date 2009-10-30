Today Show Halloween Costumes: Star Wars

This year, the always creative hosts of The Today Show have finally become telepathic! Everyone came dressed as a Star Wars character for Halloween. Oh, wait, they planned that? Meredith Viera made a lovely Princess Leia and Matt Lauer‘s Luke Skywalker was on point. The fun cast always dresses up to celebrate Halloween, yet this year’s full cast Star Wars ensemble is the first time everyone was involved in a collaboration.

With Al Roker dressed as Han Solo, Natalie Morales as Queen Amidala, Kathie Lee as C-3PO, Ann Curry as Darth Vader, and Hoda Kotb as Yoda, the costumes were a great match for The Today Show hosts and generated a lot of buzz for the show. And they’ve left us guessing–what will they do next year?