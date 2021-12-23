Here’s the Real Reason Tobey Maguire & His Wife Divorced & Who Else He’s Been With in Hollywood

If Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson are your favorite Spider-Man couple, you may want to know about Tobey Maguire’s wife and why they divorced.

Maguire—who starred as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from 2002 to 2007—has been married once to jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer from 2003 to 2016. The former couple also share two kids: daughter Ruby Sweetheart and son Otis Tobias. At a press conference for Spider-Man 3 in 2006, Maguire talked about how becoming a father changed him. “I’ve changed a lot over the last six years,” he said. “I love being a dad! I love my daughter…yeah, it’s definitely amazing! It’s like everybody says, all the clichés are true-it’s indescribable and you just have to be there to understand it. You know, you don’t really get it until you’re there.”

However, Meyer isn’t Maguire’s first relationship in Hollywood. He also dated his Spider-Man co-star Kirsten Dunst (who played Peter Parker’s love interest, Mary Jane Watson) in 2001. In an interview with Variety in 2019, Dunst revealed that she wanted a fourth Spider-Man movie. “I wanted to be in that movie so badly,” she said. “I loved it, and I wish we could have made a fourth…I don’t care [about the reboots. Everyone likes our ‘Spider-Man.’ C’mon, am I right or what? Listen, I’d rather be in the first ones than the new ones.”

So who is Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, and who is he dating now? Read on about Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife and who else he’s dated in Hollywood.

Tatiana Dieteman (2018 – Present)

Tobey Maguire and Tatiana Dieteman, a model, started dating in 2018 after they met at a party hosted at Leonardo DiCaprio’s home, according to The New York Post. Dieteman is a model and actress who has been posed for brands like Calvin Klein and been featured in magazines like Vogue. She’s also starred in movies like 2019’s Brittany Runs a Marathon and the music video for Postiljonen’s 2013 song, “Atlantis.” A source confirmed to Us Weekly in 2020 that Dieteman has met Maguire’s kids with his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer: daughter Ruby Sweetheart and son Otis Tobias. “Tobey and Tatiana live together and they’re really happy,” the insider said. “Tobey’s kids love her. She’s great with them.”

Jennifer Meyer (2003 – 2016)

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer, a jewelry designer met in 2003 and married in 2007 at a wedding in Hawaii attended by stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Lukas Haas. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ruby Sweetheart, in 2006. Their second child, a son named Otis Tobias, was born in 2009. In 2016, Maguire and Meyer announced their separation after nine years of marriage. “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” the former couple said in a statement at the time. “As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”

A source told People at the time that Maguire and Meyer, who’s friends with stars like Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, split because of their different lifestyles. “They’ve been living separate lives for a while,” the insider said. “They have completely different interests and haven’t seemed to be connecting.” The source continued,“He’s extremely private and prefers to stay home, and she’s very social and has tons of girlfriends. They haven’t been happy together for a long time,” adds the source. “But they are great parents and they love their children.” The insider also confirmed that Maguire and Meyer planned to stay friends for the sake of their kids. “It’s a marriage that’s ending, but a bond and a family as strong as any I know. They’re remarkable people. And very supportive of each other,” the source said.

A source also told Us Weekly at the time that Meyer and Maguire’s split “was not sudden” and there was “no drama.” “They are committed to remaining friends for their children and wanted to wait to make sure of that,” the insider said. “They went back and forth on this decision but realized this is where the relationship is and they simply grew apart.”

Four years after their separation, Meyer filed for divorce in 2020. She asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two children, according to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, Meyer confirmed that she and Maguire were on good terms. “I don’t know what I would do without him — Tobey’s my best friend,” she said. “I lucked out in the biggest of ways. He’s still very sweet to me.” She also recalled Maguire asking her what she wanted for Mother’s Day that year, to which she said that she wanted to three hours alone to watch Big Little Lies. “He was like, ‘That’s it — that’s all you want?’ and I was like, ‘Yep.’ I wanted brunch and a big dinner with our kids, but some binge-watching in between,” Meyer said. After her divorce from Maguire, Meyer went on to date sports agent Rich Paul. The two split in 2020 before Paul’s relationship with Adele.

Kirsten Dunst (2001 – 2002)

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst—who played love interests Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy—started dating while filming the first Spider-Man movie in 2001. James Franco, who played Harry Osborn in the Spider-Man movies, also confirmed that Dunst and Maguire dated while filming Spider-Man, which led to a rivalry between him and Maguire. “Tobey and Kirsten became a couple around that time,” he told Playboy in 2013. “I had a crush on Kirsten, and I think I was upset about that as well … Tobey was mad at me for a while. By the second film, we were cool.”

Maguire and Dunst were the first of three Spider-Man couples to have dated in real life. The second couple was Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who played love interests Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man movies. The two started dating in 2011 while filming The Amazing Spider-Man before their split after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2015. Garfield and Stone were followed by Tom Holland and Zendaya, who play Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Michelle Jones-Watson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’ Spider-Man movies. Though there were rumors that Holland and Zendaya started dating in 2017 after the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, the two didn’t confirm their relationship until 2021.

In an interview with The New York Times in 2021, MCU Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal revealed that she told Holland and Zendaya, as well as Garfield and Stone not to date each other after Maguire and Dunst’s breakup in the middle of the Spider-Man movies. “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there—just don’t. Try not to,” she said. “I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me.”

Maguire and Dunst split in 2002 before production started on Spider-Man 2. Their relationship was such a secret that Spider-Man director Sam Raimi didn’t even know about it. “They apparently began dating with each other, I think, in the middle of the first movie … although I didn’t know it at the time,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2007. “I actually had some worries about [their breakup],”

Raimi also confessed he had concerns Maguire and Dunst’s breakup would affect their “chemistry” in the second and third Spider-Man movies. “Definitely they eventually broke up before the second movie,” he said. “I was concerned they wouldn’t get the same chemistry back, but it was just me worrying.” He continued, “They really like each other, I think, very much. And that relationship probably just added to their ability to trust each other.” In an interview for Spider-Man 3 in 2007, Dunst also confirmed that she and Maguire didn’t have issues playing love interests after their breakup. “We can wink at each other and have a camaraderie that’s, you know, stronger over the course of three movies,” she said.

After her breakup with Maguire, Dunst went on to date Jake Gyllenhaal, who almost replaced Maguire as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man 2 after a feud between Maguire and Columbia Pictures over his on-set behavior and his salary. (Read more about the feud here.) In an interview with The Independent in 2021, Dunst slammed the pay disparity between her and Maguire on the set of the Spider-Man movies. “The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme,” she said.. “I didn’t even think about it. I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, Tobey is playing Spider-Man.’ But you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and me.” As for where Dunst is now, in 2016, she started dating her Fargo co-star, Jesse Plemons, who played her love interest in the show. The two got engaged in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a son named Ennis Howard Plemons, in 2018

Rashida Jones (1997 – 2000)

There are rumors that Tobey Maguire and Rashida Jones dated from 1997 to 2000, and were even engaged, according to Cheat Sheet. The two didn’t work out, however, and Jones went on to date and get engaged to producer Mark Ronson in February 2003. (He proposed to her on her 27th birthday with a custom-made crossword puzzle spelling out “Will you marry me?”) Jones and Ronson never walked down the aisle, however, and split a year later in 2004. Jones went on to date musician Ezra Koenig. The two welcomed their first child together, a son named Isaiah, in 2018.

