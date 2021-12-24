Tobey Maguire Has 2 Kids With His Ex-Wife—See How Much His Children Have Grown Up

He may be Spider-Man to the rest of the world, but to Tobey Maguire’s kids, he just has one identity: dad. Maguire—who played Peter Parker/Sam Raimi in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from 2002 to 2007—is the father of two kids with his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer: daughter Ruby Sweetheart and son Otis Tobias.

Maguire and Meyer, a jewelry designer met in 2003 and married in 2007 in a wedding in Hawaii attended by stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Lukas Haas. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ruby Sweetheart, in 2006. Their second child, a son named Otis Tobias, was born in 2009. In 2016, Maguire and Meyer announced their separation after nine years of marriage. “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” the former couple said in a statement at the time. “As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”

A source told People at the time that Maguire and Meyer, who’s friends with stars like Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, split because of their different lifestyles. “They’ve been living separate lives for a while,” the insider said. “They have completely different interests and haven’t seemed to be connecting.” The source continued,“He’s extremely private and prefers to stay home, and she’s very social and has tons of girlfriends. They haven’t been happy together for a long time,” adds the source. “But they are great parents and they love their children.” The insider also confirmed that Maguire and Meyer planned to stay friends for the sake of their kids. “It’s a marriage that’s ending, but a bond and a family as strong as any I know. They’re remarkable people. And very supportive of each other,” the source said.

Four years after their separation, Meyer filed for divorce in 2020. She asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two children, according to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, Meyer confirmed that she and Maguire were on good terms. “I don’t know what I would do without him — Tobey’s my best friend,” she said. “I lucked out in the biggest of ways. He’s still very sweet to me.”

Though their marriage didn’t work out, Maguire and Meyer continue to co-parent their two kids. So who are Tobey Maguire’s kids? Meet Tobey Maguire’s children with Jennifer Meyer and find out how they’ve “changed” him for the better.

Ruby Sweetheart Maguire

Birthday: November 10, 2006

Toby Maguire and Jennifer Meyer welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ruby Sweetheart Maguire, on November 10, 2006. According to People, Ruby’s middle name, Sweetheart, is from Meyer’s grandmother, who used to call her granddaughter the nickname.

At a press conference for Spider-Man 3 in 2006, Maguire talked about how becoming a father “changed” him. “I’ve changed a lot over the last six years,” he said. “I love being a dad! I love my daughter…yeah, it’s definitely amazing! It’s like everybody says, all the clichés are true-it’s indescribable and you just have to be there to understand it. You know, you don’t really get it until you’re there.”

During the press conference, Maguire also talked about how fatherhood has made him twice about the career choices he makes. “I think that the greatest affect [having a baby] will have is on what the locations of movies are, more so than what the content is, although it may affect my decisions about the content as well,” he said. He also joked that becoming a father has also made other parents ask him to dress up as Spider-Man for birthday parties. “I’ve had many offers to show up for kid’s parties,” he said.

Bryce Dallas Howard, who starred with Maguire in Spider-Man 3, also added about how much fatherhood had changed him. “Being a father was even more of a fulfillment of [Maguire’s] natural instincts,” she said. “And the natural way that he is in the world. And he is just… he is incredible.” She continued, “He’s committed to the people around him being happy and being supported and loved.”

Howard, who played Gwen Stacy, also talked about how both Meyer and Maguire helped her with her own pregnancy with her daughter, Theo, at the time. “One of the most important people during my pregnancy was Jennifer Meyer, Tobey’s fiancée,” she said. “She’s just an incredibly mindful parent, I mean, they both are and I really wanted to follow their example in every way. So I had the same doctor as them, the same midwife as them, everything because I knew that they did their research. She continued, “I was calling them just a few days after the birth and he [Tobey] would stay on the phone with me for like an hour talking through things with me, and when Jen couldn’t talk because she was nursing. I felt like that was really very much of a gift for me and my husband.”

In an Instagram post for Ruby’s 12th birthday in 2018, Meyer shared a photo of her and her daughter with the caption, “Ruby Sweetheart Maguire, you are the love and the light of my life💫Happy 12th my sweet baby girl. I love you more than anything in this world ❤️”

Otis Tobias Maguire

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer welcomed their second child, a son named Otis Tobias Maguire, on May 8, 2009. Otis’ middle name, Tobias, is after Maguire’s full first name. In a past interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Maguire revealed that he misspelled his son name on his birth certificate. “I got an extra form and filled it out and misspelled Otis,” he said. “[I] brought it back to my wife and was acting very innocent. ‘Oh, I’m so excited! It’s official! Look,’ and I handed her the paper.”

A source told People in 2020 that Leonardo DiCaprio, Maguire’s best friend who attended his wedding to Maguire in 2007, is close with both of his kids. “Leo tags along for more family friendly activities with Tobey, his wife and kids,” the insider said. “They will visit the beach, or grab Sunday brunch. Leo is great with Ruby and Otis.” The source continued, “He acts like a natural. He pays a lot of attention to them. He is very hands-on, too, and offers help with cutting up their food and will carry them across the street. He would be a great dad!”

Us Weekly also reported in 2020 that Maguire’s girlfriend at the time, Tatiana Dieteman, had met both of his children. “Tobey and Tatiana live together and they’re really happy,” a source told the magazine. “Tobey’s kids love her. She’s great with them. Tatiana and Tobey’s ex-wife Jen get along well too.”

As for his own childhood, Maguire’s relationship with his parents was a bit different. In an interview with Parade magazine in 2007, Maguire opened up about how the divorce of his parents—who were 18 and 20 years old when he was born—affected him. “[I’m] not a victim. … They were just babies, doing whatever the heck they thought they should be doing,” he said. After his parents’ divorce, Maguire went from one family member to the next as he grew up. “I always felt that there were people in my life who cared about me – that I was special to them. It’s very complicated,” he said. “But the truth of the matter is I realized at a young age that I was responsible for myself. My feelings of love or security or happiness – they were all in my own hands. I had plenty of difficult, emotional and scary times as a kid, but I don’t dwell on it.”

Because of his childhood, Maguire admitted that he had a “serious ambition” to become successful. “Growing up the way I did, I had a very serious ambition to make some money, to have some security and comfort in my life,”he said. “When I first started being successful at this, financially speaking, I was very conservative with my money. That was definitely a product of where I came from. You know those Lotto winners who win big and then blow through all the money? That would never happen to me. … I just never wanted to put myself in the position where my spending was so huge that I had to keep making movie after movie.”

He continued, “My mentality about that has changed a bit. [But] I feel like you could drop me anywhere in the world, anonymously, and I’d figure out how to survive. If you stripped away everything I’ve got – the money, the fame, the possessions, everything – I know that I’d find a way to get along, because, basically, that’s what I’ve had to do all my life.”

Because of what he’s gone through, he wants to make sure that his children have the same values. “I’m at that stage where I have to start thinking about where I want Ruby to grow up and go to school,” he said. “And even though L.A. is pretty laid-back, maybe it would be a good idea to try a different, less ambitious kind of atmosphere.”

