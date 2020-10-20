This $14 Candle Smells Like Harry Styles’ Favorite Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Fragrance

Scroll To See More Images

Tom Ford’s dreamy unisex Tobacco Vanille Private Blend fragrance has amassed quite the cult following since its debut in the early aughts—and clearly, it’s garnered the approval of none other than Harry Styles, who calls it his signature scent. Not that it’s as important as Mr. Styles’ seal of approval, but it also just so happens to be my all-time favorite scent too. Regardless, not only is the multifaceted fragrance not for everyone worn as a perfume or cologne, but it also retails between $150-$300 (depending on the size you’re seeking), so it’s also not affordable for many budgets. Like most luxe fragrance brands, Tobacco Vanille is also offered in candle form, and. trust me, it makes your house smell like straight-up heaven—and apparently, like Harry Styles—um, sign me up.

However, much like the pricey perfume, the designer scented candle is also not exactly a reasonable price point for many, which lead me to hunt down some solid alternatives that effuse the same sweet-smoky aroma as the original but are a fraction of the cost. I’ve tested out a few so far along with my search, and I definitely have a winner that I feel like, comes pretty darn close to the Tom Ford version. Whether or not Styles would approve remains a mystery, but considering I’m kind of a master of dupe hunting, I think you can trust my endorsement (in my humble opinion, of course.).

Lulu Candles Tobacco, Spice & Vanilla Scented Candle

This luxury candle emanates a strikingly similar aroma to Tom Ford’s pricier candle.

Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Candle

Just in case you wanted to go for the real deal.