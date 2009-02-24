Fashion Toast Inspires My Weekend

I took a break from New York this weekend (after the madness of Fashion Week) and headed west to see my family and friends. The weather in New York has been an average of 35 degrees. Los Angeles, on the other hand, has been about 70 degrees. Unfortunately, the part of my brain responsible for packing was actually on vacation the morning I left for California which left me with no other option but to hit Urban Outfitters, American Apparel and Forever 21 to stock up for the weekend. Luckily, I remembered this specific look from one of my daily reads: www.fashiontoast.com and was instantly inspired. Here are the cheap pieces that carried me through the entire weekend in La La Land…

Kimchi Blue Heathered Cardigan, $49.99, www.urbanoutfitters.com

Faux Leather Short, $22.80, www.forever21.com

Laceup Peep Toe by Jeffrey Campbell, $148, www.freepeople.com

Unisex Striped Fleece Raglan Pullover, $43, www.americanapparel.net

Shiny Late Night Mini Skirt, $32, www.americanapparel.net

Hamilton Tall Buckle Wedge, $248, www.freepeople.com

PS. If I was Twittering, I would say I’m feeling like a Wangster.

PSS. You should definitely follow me on Twitter: MegCuna 🙂