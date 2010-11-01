Fashion Toast Designs For DANNIJO

Fashion collaborations are as ubiquitous as style blogs, and equally subject to sucking which makes it extra refreshing that the pairing of Fashion Toast‘s Rumi Neely and DANNIJO is both totally logical and actually cool.

Sisters Danielle and Jodie Snyder‘s buzzed about jewelry brand was not in need of a PR bump, mostly because they’ve built a fan base organically. Meaning, people just love their particular brand of bold, unique pieces primed for collecting.

So why pair up with arguably the number one fashion blogger about town? “We love the combination of bold and effortless, which is an underlying theme of both Rumis style and our jewelry.” Danielle explains.

“We love that she’s not afraid to mix up her style she’ll wear high and low and juxtapose different looks in the same ensemble which really resonates with DANNIJO’s aesthetic,” Jodie continued.

The six piece collection that melds Rumi’s laidback goth meets high fashion meets Cali-girl style with DANNIJO’s bold approach to design launched today exclusively on Tobi.com. The cuff, necklace, ring, long necklace, ear cuff and double chain ring range in price from $95-$248. Check them out in the slide show above. Are you in the market for some new silver?