StyleCaster
Share

Fashion Toast, BleachBlack & More for Bulgari’s Charity Ring

What's hot
StyleCaster

Fashion Toast, BleachBlack & More for Bulgari’s Charity Ring

Kerry Pieri
by
Fashion Toast, BleachBlack & More for Bulgari’s Charity Ring
9 Start slideshow

Those bloggers are such altruists! In honor of Bulgari‘s second charity campaign for Rewrite the Future with Save the Children, which launched in 2008, kids including Rumi of Fashion Toast, Leandra of The Man Repeller, Jane of Sea of Shoes, and well, me, as well as 28 others wore the silver and black ceramic ring, held over our hearts in solidarity.

Bulgari is pledging $7.5 million for children’s education ($75 from each purchase of the simple and stackable ring goes towards the cause). Click through for just some of my faves and see the rest of the pics on StyleList.

You can get in on the pretty ring action by purchasing yours for $370 on Bulgari.com.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

That's me.

Kelly of The Glamorai

Geri from Because I'm Addicted

Rumi of Fashion Toast

Leandra of the Man Repeller

Connie of Refinery29

Jane of Sea of Shoes

Valerie of Bleach Black

Emily of Cupcakes and Cashmere

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Kate Moss Gets 5 May Covers: The Super Reigns

Kate Moss Gets 5 May Covers: The Super Reigns
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share