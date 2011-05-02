Fashion Toast, BleachBlack & More for Bulgari’s Charity Ring

Those bloggers are such altruists! In honor of Bulgari‘s second charity campaign for Rewrite the Future with Save the Children, which launched in 2008, kids including Rumi of Fashion Toast, Leandra of The Man Repeller, Jane of Sea of Shoes, and well, me, as well as 28 others wore the silver and black ceramic ring, held over our hearts in solidarity.

Bulgari is pledging $7.5 million for children’s education ($75 from each purchase of the simple and stackable ring goes towards the cause). Click through for just some of my faves and see the rest of the pics on StyleList.

You can get in on the pretty ring action by purchasing yours for $370 on Bulgari.com.