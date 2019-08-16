Lana Condor & Noah Centineo Just Dropped 2 ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Bombshells

Everyone mark your calendars! To All The Boys I’ve Loved three is in the works and we officially have a release date for the sequel. The 2018 film adaptation of the beloved 2014 book made waves when it premiered on Netflix. Now, fans won’t just get a sequel, but they could be getting a third installment in the future.

Stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor took to social media to make the major announcements. The sequel will hit Netflix on February 12, 2020. But that’s not the only piece of information the actor shared. The duo also announced that after wrapping the sequel, the cast stuck around and began production on a third installment to the beloved story. The sequel will be titled, P.S. I Still Love You while the third film will be called, Always and Forever Lara Jean. The release date and announcement of a third film were both confirmed by a Netflix Twitter account.

The onscreen high school, love birds–who almost became a couple in real life–were playful and coy in the Instagram announcement video, with Centineo asking Condor, “Why are you so sad?” To which she replies she’s actually happy. “Because we have a release date,” she jubilantly replies.

In a second video, Centineo and Condor are on a walk when he finally asks, “Why have we been filming the second To All the Boys for so long?” Something is definitely up, as Condor answers, “I don’t know, but it doesn’t feel right,” before they duo reveal they are working on a third film.

Condor had been hinting at the news yesterday on Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo with costar Anna Cathcart, captioned, “No spoilers, but I wanted to feed you all with content so YOLO.”

For fans of the 2014 young adult novel by Jenny Han, the author published two subsequent sequels in 2015 and 2017, both of which share the same titles as the upcoming movies. The stars have been over-the-moon about the upcoming films, with Centineo sharing with People in “I haven’t seen a script yet, but I know Lana is stoked,” he said. “We’re all really, really excited.”

The film earned wide acclaim as a romantic comedy that featured an Asian American woman in the leading role. And the response from fans has been overwhelming. “It’s been wild. We hoped [the response] would be like this, but I don’t think anyone thought it would be this awesome so we’re all very excited,” Condor said. We’re so excited to read some more letters and see these two together on screen again.