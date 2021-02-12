Here’s How to Read the ‘TATB’ Books for Free if You Want More of Lara Jean & Peter’s Love Story

To All the Boys is officially coming to a close now that Always and Forever is on Netflix—but that doesn’t mean fans have to stop experiencing Lara Jean and Peter’s love story. It’s time to read the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before books online for free next.

Netflix’s To All the Boys franchise—which stars Lana Condor as Lara Jean and Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky—is based on a book trilogy of the same name by Korean-American author Jenny Han. The New York Times-bestselling series began with 2014’s

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, which was optioned for television within weeks of publication. Han’s sequel P.S. I Still Love You was released the following year, and in 2017, Han published the third and final installment in the TATBILB series, Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

Each of the books has since been adapted into the beloved Netflix films fans know today. But for many who have since finished streaming the films, you might still be looking for ways to enjoy Lara Jean and Peter’s love story even beyond the screen. The good news is that there are ways to read the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before books online for free. Apps like Overdrive’s Libby will allow you to borrow free ebooks and audiobooks as long as you have a public library card. If you don’t have a library card, however, just keep on reading below for some other options to listen to or read the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before books online for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before by Jenny Han

Jenny Han’s book that started it all. In 2014’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, we meet Lara Jean Song Covey, a high school student with a habit of writing secret love letters to her crushes. She keeps the letters in a hatbox, until one day, she finds out someone has mailed her letters to their recipients—and her crushes all suddenly know how she feels about them. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is available to read for free on Kindle Unlimited with a 30-Day free trial for new users. Amazon Prime members can also listen to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before with a 30-Day free Audible trial.

P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han

In Jenny Han’s sequel, another boy from Lara Jean’s past returns to her life. His return causes lots of confusion because she’s already in love with someone else—and now she has to decide between the two of them. New Kindle Unlimited users can read P.S. I Still Love You with a 30-Day free trial, while Amazon Prime members can listen to P.S. I Still Love You for free with this Audible trial.

Always and Forever, Lara Jean by Jenny Han

Senior year of high school is the best year, but also the hardest for Lara Jean. She has to decide on where to go to college, and whether that means leaving behind the boy she loves or following him into the future. Always and Forever, Lara Jean is available to read on Kindle Unlimited with a 30-Day free trial for new users. It’s also available to listen to for free on Audible using this 30-day trial available to Amazon Prime members.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever is available to stream on Netflix. Jenny Han’s To All the Boys books are available on Amazon.