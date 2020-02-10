To All the Boys 2’s Lana Condor Reveals Whether She’s Team Peter or Team John Ambrose

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You promises the love triangle of love triangles when Lara Jean chooses between her childhood crushes: Peter Kavinsky and John Ambrose McClaren. But who does To All the Boys 2‘s Lana Condor think is the better boyfriend between Peter and John Ambrose? Well, like Lara Jean, her thoughts are complicated.

On the set of her StyleCaster Self-Love cover shoot, we asked Condor about her opinions on various on-screen love triangles, from Ross and Joey on Friends (Spoiler! She’s never seen it!) to Jan and Holly on The Office (ICYMI, Condor is an Office superfan). Of course, we also asked her who she thinks Lara Jean’s endgame, and, as expected, she has pros and cons for both boyfriends but thinks only one is husband material.

“I’m going to go with Peter even though John Ambrose is the man that you marry marry. Like he’s endgame. But Peter forces her to grow and destabilizes her in a good way, where she has to grow,” she said. “With John Ambrose, she’s kind of content. I think when you’re young, following something that’s really exciting, that might be challenging is a good test. You learn from those mistakes and then you end up with John.”

Though Condor expects To All the Boys 2, which premieres on Netflix on February 12, to divide fans into Team Peter or Team John Ambrose, she believes that her IRL relationship with her boyfriend, musician Anthony De La Torre, is so much more romantic. In her interview for StyleCaster Self-Love cover, Condor referenced a line about Peter from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before book that she thinks captures her relationship with her boyfriend. The line is when Kitty tells Lara Jean: He looks at you a lot, Lara Jean. When you’re not paying attention. He looks at you, to see if you’re having a good time.

“That’s what my boyfriend does. He is very concerned about my wellbeing all the time,” she said. “He looks at me when I’m not looking, and he’s always trying to check-in and make sure I’m OK.”

Watch Lana Condor choose between iconic on-screen love triangles in the video above.