These ‘To All the Boys 2’ Spoilers Reveal Whether Lara Jean Chose Peter or John Ambrose

Warning: Spoilers for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You ahead. Before P.S. I Still Love You premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, February 12, spoilers about To All the Boys 2 were nowhere to be found on the internet. Sure, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movies are based on Jenny Han’s book series of the same name. (So, in theory, spoilers have always been out there.) But that didn’t stop fans from worrying that Lara Jean Covey would choose John Ambrose McClaren over Peter Kavinsky—or vice versa.

As fans know, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before ended with Lara Jean and Peter in an official relationship after months of fake dating. P.S. I Still Love You, the second film in the trilogy, picks up where To All the Boys left off. Lara Jean and Peter are in a new relationship and everything seems perfect—until LJ’s childhood crush, John Ambrose, comes back into the picture.

For those who haven’t seen TATB 2 yet (or want a refresher), we rounded up the main spoilers from the movie to catch you up. Who does Lara Jean choose? What happens to her relationship with Peter? Who the eff Is John Ambrose? Find out those answers ahead.

Lara Jean and Peter Go on Their First Date

Some of you may be thinking: Wait, but haven’t Lara Jean and Peter gone on several dates before? That’s what Peter wonders too in the first 10 minutes of the movie when Lara Jean tells him how much she’s enjoying their first date. Lara Jean then corrects him and tells Peter that, while they’ve gone on dates as an unofficial couple (remember when they pretended to be together to make Gen jealous?), the date in the first 10 minutes of the movie is their first official date. What does the date entail? Well, Peter picks Lara Jean up from her house, and Lara Jean warns him to have her back before her curfew. They then go to a nice restaurant followed by a romantic outing at a park, where they let release lanterns with their initials on them into the sky.

Lara Jean and John Ambrose Reunite at a Senior Citizen’s Home

You know that scene at the end of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, where John Ambrose (pre-Jordan Fisher casting) shows up at Lara Jean’s door? Well, let’s pretend Lara Jean wasn’t home because the two don’t really reunite until the second movie where they meet again at Belleview, a senior citizen’s home they’re both volunteers at. The meet-cute happens when Lara Jean is talking to a worker. Before she knows it, John Ambrose is behind her. Lara Jean, the ever-clumsy one she is, is so surprised that she slips on some candy and falls on her back. As fans remember, the same happened when she met Peter for the first time on the track of their high school.

Lara Jean Doesn’t Tell John Ambrose She Has a Boyfriend

Most of the movie revolves around Lara Jean and John Ambrose’s relationship. It’s not romantic (until the end), but the two spend a lot of time together at Belleview. So you would think that Lara Jean would tell John Ambrose eventually that she’s dating Peter Kavinsky? Well, she doesn’t, and John Ambrose doesn’t find out until the three are at a treehouse together and Peter calls Lara Jean his girlfriend. Once Peter learns that Lara Jean hasn’t told John Ambrose that she and Peter are together, Peter starts to pull away from her. To his credit, Peter isn’t jealous when Lara Jean tells him that she and John Ambrose are hanging out. He only starts to have a problem when he learns that he’s been kept a secret from John Ambrose.

Lara Jean Is Insecure in Her First Relationship

Though the film revolves around the love triangle, Lara Jean’s insecurity in her first relationship really is the character’s arc. Given that Peter is the most popular guy at her school, Lara Jean becomes insecure in the attention that he receives from other girls. She’s reminded about his relationship with Gen, and compares herself to her. Also, given that Peter is Lara Jean’s first boyfriend, Lara Jean has insecurities that she’s not living up to his expectations, especially after he asks if she wants to have sex and she turns him down. LJ’s insecurities are the main point of contention for the couple, but as you find out later, they work it out.

Lara Jean and Peter Almost Break Up

Though they don’t officially breakup, Lara Jean and Peter def go on a break toward the end of the movie due to the insecurities that come up on both sides. The two get into a heated fight toward the end of the movie, which lead Peter and Lara Jean to decide to take time from each other. Peter goes his own way, and Lara Jean goes to Belleview, where she spends more time with John Ambrose and falls for him more.

Lara Jean and John Ambrose Kiss

As expected, Lara Jean and John Ambrose have a beautiful kiss. It happens after LJ’s Cinderella moment at Belleview’s dance, where she comes down a grand staircase in a blue, princess-like gown. The two dance outside in the snow, where they kiss. The moment is oh-so swoon-worthy, but lasts only a few moments as Lara Jean pulls away from John Ambrose. Why? She’s still in love with Peter.

Lara Jean Chooses Peter

Aha! The moment we’ve all been waiting for: Who does Lara Jean choose? In the end, Lara Jean chooses Peter as her endgame—for now. After her kiss with John Ambrose at the Belleview ball, she runs away only to find Peter waiting for her outside. The two re-confess their love for each other and share a kiss in the snow. Lara Jean is still dressed in her princess-like gown, while Peter wears a simple snow jacket. What will happen in TATB 3? Guess we’ll just have to wait to find out.