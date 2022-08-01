Jennifer Lopez Wore These Affordable $55 Flip-Flops on Her Honeymoon With Ben Affleck

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We know you’re probably still freaking out over the major Bennifer news (who wouldn’t be?), but we have to interrupt for an important shopping PSA: During the couple’s dreamy European honeymoon, Jennifer was spotted wearing $55 flip-flops. Yes, everyone’s fave fashion icon paired pricey flowy dresses with super affordable shoes that are soon to be your faves as well.

Two of J.Lo’s honeymoon OOTDs are brought to you by TKEES. The footwear brand is loved by many celebs for its sleek and simple sandals, and especially its flip-flops. Let’s be honest, it can be hard to make flip-flops look cute. However, TKEES knows how to do it right and the brand’s roster of celeb fans is proof enough: Adele, Eva Longoria, Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev, Jessica Biel, Cindy Crawford and more.

J.Lo wore TKEES’ leather flip-flops in white and gold while vacationing with Ben. She sported the white ones with an over $2,000 Oscar de la Renta floral dress. No, you did not hear that wrong; Jennifer literally paired a designer dress worth thousands with $55 flip-flops. Thanks to TKEES’ minimalistic style, she had no trouble pulling off the look.

This may sound like something that only Jenny from the Block could make work, but it’s definitely not. Match any dress you splurged on with comfortable TKEES instead of five-inch heels that’ll be sure to immediately give you painful blisters.

Don’t dilly dally on upping your shoe game with TKEES’ versatile leather flip-flops that come in tons of neutral tones and vibrant colors—14, to be exact. For the metallic version, choose from gold, grey, silver and rose gold. There’s no shortage of sizes either; try 5 through 11 to find your perfect fit (the brand recommends sizing up if you’re typically a half size).

Shoppers are also getting on board with the flip-flops; hence why they flaunt an impressive 4.9-star overall rating.

“TKEES is my go-to brand for sandals. I love the leather soles that make for a comfier option. The color options and styles are there!” raved one shopper.

“This is the third pair owned. Can’t get enough. Sleek and comfortable,” wrote another reviewer.

Now, on to the material: TKEES’ flip-flops are made from soft Brazilian cowhide leather with rubber outsoles. The leather adds extra comfort, so although the silhouette is naturally flat and lacking in arch support, its material makes up for it. Plus, there’s a cushioned insole for all day every day wear, sans blisters and aches.

The Pigments: Light flip-flops are perfect for pairing with casual outfits, while the Metallics are just what you need for a dressier look. You’d think TKEES has everything covered with these two ranges, but the brand also carries a neutrals-only line. The Nudes collection is made to blend in with your skin tone. Check out the 14 shades that’ll be sure to make your outfit look seamless.

We can’t think of a better shoe to slide your feet into this summer and beyond. TKEES’ flip-flops are timeless, versatile, chic AF and wallet-friendly. Once you put them on, we doubt you’ll want to swap them for anything else.