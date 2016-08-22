TK and Cipriana Quann’s Guide to Style

In a city full of boldface names and famous faces, TK and Cipriana Quann are two of New York’s most recognizable figures. And even those who don’t know who they are exactly are sure to notice their inimitable style—full of bright colors, high heels, and nods to the ’60s and ’70s—and signature hair, often worn twisted, braided, or high on their heads, a symbol of hard-earned self-confidence after years of being pressured by the modeling industry and society at large to tame and straighten it.

Who they are, however, is what really makes them interesting: Cipriana is the cofounder and editor-in-chief of Urban Bush Babes, an online publication dedicated to style, arts and music, wellness, and natural hair—the usual stuff like care and maintenance as well as deeper discussions of its cultural implications and the editors’ personal experiences. TK, meanwhile, is a rising musician who performs under the name TK Wonder, and uses her platform on Instagram and beyond to promote self-love and open up about race, relationships, and dealing with negativity online.

Last month, they hosted St-Germain’s debut Café Society brunch in New York City, gathering a group of their closest friends and fashion industry folks to toast the summer and talk about some of the issues that matter to them most (and drink a couple cocktails, naturally). “We loved the concept of celebrating and renewing the 1920’s Café Society legacy where influencers gathered in trendy cafes in New York, London, and Paris to talk about current happenings and fashion,” says Cipriana.

We took the opportunity to ask them about their daily must-reads, recent purchases, and smoothie recipes—plus, we picked up one big-hair tip we guarantee you haven’t heard before. Read on for their responses, and click through the gallery for some of their best looks.

StyleCaster: When did you first become interested in fashion?

TK: When I moved to New York.

Cipriana: I don’t recall a distinct moment, but I was always heavily inspired by my mother, since she had a passion for fashion.

How would you describe your personal style?

TK: Multiple personalities.

Cipriana: My style can be schizophrenic at times, but I have a deep love for the ’60s and ’70s regarding fashion and music.

What are your favorite blogs and Instagram accounts to follow?

TK: Quite a few, but to name a couple: The New York Times, Rolling Stone, STYLECASTER (of course), Nylon, Vice, National Geographic, Vogue, Refinery29, Saint Heron, Chesca Leigh, Hey Fran Hey, Dawn, Fashion Bomb Daily, Maya’s World, Time Out New York, Cipriana’s personal account, and of course Urban Bush Babes because of Cipriana—no nepotism, lol.

Cipriana: @TK_Wonder (my twin sister), The Sartorialist, @NatGeo, @NatGeoTravel, Earth Focus, Conde Nast Traveler, NOWNESS, Terry Gates, Tiny Atlas Quarterly, Rolling Stone, Hungry Twins, Fat Jewish, @TravelandLeisure, The New York Times, Whitney Museum, @EastCoastFeastCoast, @CravingsInAmsterdam, @Earth, @iamg_lee.

What’s the most memorable party you’ve ever thrown, good or bad?

TK: I’ve never thrown a party, but I’ve been to some memorable ones like Questlove’s Food Salon and HBO’s official premiere and after-party for “Game of Thrones.”

Cipriana: I have never thrown a party, but I do remember falling flat on my face and my shoes flying off when making my grand entrance to a ballroom event.… Yes, it was an actual ballroom event, like Cinderella but not quite as graceful.

Do you have any entertaining tips? Where and who did you pick them up from?

TK: When standing inside a subway car near closing doors, make sure your hair is not within vicinity of the doors or your hair will be trapped and you’ll have to feign that your hair is not caught and you’re just casually leaning against the doors until they open at the next stop—or the next three stops if the doors you’re stuck in happen to be the non-opening doors. Just a little tip I picked up in NYC.

Cipriana: Just to be yourself and don’t sweat the small things. So much easier to go with the flow when you know nothing will go perfectly as planned, so make the most of the unexpected and have fun! Life experience has taught me that tip.

What’s your go-to drink?

TK: Kale, spinach, ginger, and almond milk.

Cipriana: Usually a fresh juice of some sort with a combination of kale, wheatgrass, beets, acaí, apples, celery, ginger, and lemon. Like a laxative, gets everything going in the morning and I mean everything … maybe TMI, lol.

What’s the one thing you’d never wear?

TK: Pleated skirts—but I never say never.

Cipriana: I would never say never, but I am not a big fan of most body-con dresses.

How do you start most days?

TK: Thinking about food.

Cipriana: Some Pink Floyd or Glass Animals, food, and gym.

What’s the last thing you bought?

TK: Christine & The Queens and Rage Against The Machine songs on iTunes.

Cipriana: Jefferson Airplane and Bob Dylan vinyl.

What’s the one thing you most want to steal from your sister’s closet?

TK: Too many favorite items of clothing to name one.

Cipriana: Hmm … pretty much everything, but she has these amazing ’70s-style gold leather ankle boots that fit like a dream!

If money were no object, what would you splurge on right now?

TK: Vacation time overseas for all my loved ones and donations to children outreach programs.

Cipriana: Buy property in California, New York, and overseas. I would also give all of my close family and friends a three-week vacation anywhere in the world they chose. To build schools in countries where education is not accessible or is limited for young girls, and find a scientist who can create an all-natural supplement where I could eat anything I want, and it would have all the nutritional benefits of eating a kale salad.

What’s the number-one thing on your bucket list?

TK: Tokyo and Africa.

Cipriana: Seeing the aurora borealis in Lapland, Finland.