TJ Holmes Said His Wife Had ‘Plenty of Reasons’ to Leave Him 2 Years Before His Rumored Affair With Amy Robach—Inside Their Marriage

With rumors swirling of his affair with his Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach, fans have wanted to know more about TJ Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, and how she feels about the scandal.

Holmes and Fiebig, a lawyer, married in 2010. They share one child together, daughter Sabine. Holmes is also the father of two children, daughter Brianna and son Jaidan, from his marriage to ex-wife, Amy Ferson. In an essay for The Root in 2014 in honor of his and Fiebig’s four-year wedding anniversary, Holmes wrote about how he became a better person as a result of his marriage to Fiebig. “I, like many other men, thought that I wanted to reach a certain level of success before marriage. You know, make the right amount of money, get the right job, the right car, the right crib, etc., and perhaps ‘sow the royal oats,'” he wrote at the time. “Now, I firmly believe the success we seek can come a lot quicker with a partner helping along the way. Believe me, my ego is as big as anyone’s, but recognizing my own deficiencies, admitting to myself that I need help and accepting that help have all been critical to our success. We’re only on year No. 4, but I shudder to think of the kind of man I might be if I wasn’t married these past four years.”

After more than 11 years of marriage, reports came out in November 2022 that Holmes had cheated on Fiebig with his Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach. A source told Page Six at the time that Holmes and Robach (who is married to actor Andrew Shue) left their spouses in August 2022 and started their affair in 2022 after they began training together for the New York City Marathon, which they ran together three weeks before their alleged relationship became public. A source told People at the time, however, that rumors of Holmes and Robach’s affair started long before they started training for the New York City Marathon. “There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago,” the source said. “A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there’s a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married.

But back to TJ Holmes’ wife. So…who is TJ Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, and where are they now? Read on for what we know about TJ Holmes’ wife and where their relationship is now after his cheating scandal with Amy Robach.

Who is TJ Holmes’ wiffe, Marilee Fiebig?

Who is TJ Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig? Holmes and Fiebig, a lawyer, married in 2010 and split in 2022. They share one child together, daughter Sabine, who was born in 2013. He also has two other children, daughter Brianna and son Jaidan, from his marriage to Amy Ferson, whom he divorced in 2007.

Fiebig is an immigration lawyer who is admitted to practice in the state of Georgia and the state of New York, according to Justia. She graduated from Vanderbilt University Law School. Fiebig is also the Chief Diversity Office for the nonprofit organization Save the Children, where she’s worked since June 2021. According to an interview with Vanguard Law Magazine in 2019, Fiebig was hired as a lawyer for Wilhelmina International Inc. in 2017. She went on to become the company’s Vice President of Operation and General Counsel, where she worked as an immigration lawyer to smooth the immigration process for young people to work in environments free from exploitation, harassment and other forms of abuse. “I credit the company for recognizing the importance of a woman’s point of view in upper management,” Holmes told the magazine at the time. “As a woman, I think I have a natural empathy for them [models] and can provide a unique perspective. I fully embrace that part of who I am.”

While at Wilhelmina, Fiebig worked specifically with foreign models. “We’ll collect all the necessary documentation to build a case for our models,”she said. “If there’s a way of showing why a model is extraordinary, we’ll find it.” She continued, “When I came on board, I don’t think the CEO [Bill Wackermann] or I could have foreseen all the industrywide issues about sexual harassment that were about to unfold. To his credit, he took it very seriously and found it beneficial to have someone with my skillset and perspective to help the company navigate this very sensitive area.”

Fiebig, one of three children who are all lawyers, was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and moved to the United States with her family when she was five years old. Her father, William Fiebig, was a former Peace Corps volunteer, while her mother, Pauline Fiebig, is a native of Congo. Fiebig received her United States citizenship while attending elementary school in Florida. “It was one of the proudest moments in my life,”Fiebig told Vanguard Law Magazine. “Though the process was more straightforward than it is today, it still wasn’t automatic. Given how passionate she was about education in light of the lack of similar opportunities she had growing up in the Congo, I was motivated at a very young age to further mine.”

Along with her legal career, Fiebig was also the Chief of Staff at Roc Nation. According to her Instagram, Fiebig is also on the Board of Trustees Board of Trustees for the Brooklyn Independent Middle School and works as a mentor for Unlock Her Potential.

How did TJ Holmes and Marilee Fiebig meet?

How did TJ Holmes and Marilee Fiebig meet? While it’s unclear how Holmes and Fiebig met, the two married in March 2010, three years after his divorce from his first wife, Amy Ferson. Holmes and Fiebig welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sabine, in January 2013. In an essay for The Root to honor his and Fiebig’s four-year anniversary in 2014, Holmes wrote about his his marriage to Fiebig was different than his marriage to Ferson. “Not only is my marriage still intact, it’s, actually, working pretty well, and that made me uncomfortable,” he wrote. “You see, I didn’t fully understand why my marriage was flourishing, and I feared that if I didn’t understand what we were doing right, how would we know what to keep doing?”

He explained that his “eureka moment” in his marriage came that week when Fiebig helped him write a business email. “I asked my wife to review it, and she thought the tone of the email was too aggressive, confrontational and negative. She was right. Her input stopped me from making the mistake of hitting send,” Holmes wrote. “That innocuous example is emblematic of our entire relationship. In all I do, I have a partner looking out for me, advising me, keeping me on track and stopping me from making a mistake, no matter how great or small.”

Holmes explained that, though he was “still the same guy at my core,” he did see several positive changes to himself as a result of his marriage to Fiebig. “My family and I are closer, my individual net worth has gone up every year since we met, I’ve learned a second language, I’m healthier, I use the N-word less, I listen to Sunday church service more, I’m a better friend, I’m more forgiving than I used to be, I’m more involved in charitable work,” Holmes wrote. “In every way, I’m better off because I’m married. So, for me, a successful marriage has revolved around this principle: I like who I am with her.”

Holmes also honored Fiebig in a Facebook post for their 10-year anniversary in 2020. “This particular #decadechallenge is a little late, but … 10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible,” he wrote. “Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch. If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful. But if she would even spare another 10 minutes of her time for me today, I should consider myself blessed.” He continued, “This is MARILEE FIEBIG HOLMES, y’all. And I, T. J. Holmes, do solemnly swear … that I … was HER.”

Holmes sparked rumors he and Fiebig had split in April 2022 when he shared a cryptic quote from his dressing room on Instagram that read: “End the relationship and cry once. It’s better than being with them and crying daily.” He captioned the post, “Quote of the week” with a crying-face emoji. Holmes deleted his Instagram in November 2022 after news broke of his and his Good Morning America co-host Amy Robach’s alleged affair. Fiebig’s Instagram has since been privated.

Did Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have an affair?

Did Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have an affair? Page Six reported on November 30, 2022, that Good Morning America hosts, Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, left their spouses in August 2022 after a months-long affair. Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010, while Holmes was married to lawyer Marilee Fiebig since 2010. A source told Page Six at the time that Robach and Holmes’ affair started in March 2022 after they began training together for the New York City Marathon, which they were photographed together at on November 6, 2022, less than three weeks before news broke of their affair.

The GMA hosts were seen “canoodling” in bars near ABC News’ office in New York City in May 2022, and left their spouses in August 2022. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair,” a source told Page Six at the time. The Daily Mail also reported at the time that rumors of Robach and Holmes’ affair first sparked in June 2022 “when they were in London together filming the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee for ABC and staff were buzzing about the intimacy between them,” a source said. The insider added, “Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now, running together and even socializing as a foursome with each other’s spouses.” The Daily Mail also reported that the head of ABC News, Kim Godwin, knew of Robach and Holmes’ affair before it went public.

A source also told People at the time that there were rumors of an affair between Robach and Holmes in 2021, a year before their relationship became public. “There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago,” the source said. “A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there’s a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married.” Another source, however, denied the affair to People at the time and claimed that Robach and Holmes’ romance didn’t start until after they separated from their spouses. “This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the insider said. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.” The source continued, “She’s got nothing to hide. They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything.”

Robach restricted comments on her Instagram around November 2022 when fans noticed she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in photos and hadn’t posted her husband for a while. Both Robach and Holmes have since deleted their Instagram accounts.

News broke of Robach and Holmes’ affair on November 30, 2022, after The Daily Mail published photos of the GMA hosts at O’Donoghue’s Irish Bar in New York City, near where Robach and Holmes film Good Morning America, where they were seen flirting with each other on November 10, 2022. A source told The Daily Mail at the time that Robach and Holmes went to the pair after filming a daily pre-recorded segment of Good Morning America. The Daily Mail reported that Robach and Holmes left ABC Studios separately and walked alone to the bar, where they reunited at a far corner in the restaurant. “They were totally into each other. She was giggling at whatever he was saying, and they were looking at each other’s phones. At one point she was kind of dancing in her chair to the music and laughing so hard she practically fell into his lap,” a source told The Daily Mail at the time. When they left, Robach stood about 20 feet away from Holmes on the sidewalk as he called an Uber. When the Uber, Robach and Holmes got in together and rode to Holmes’ downtown Manhattan apartment, where Robach was not seen leaving.

The next day, Holmes was seen leaving his apartment with a backpack and duffle bag. He was also seen going to a restaurant near Robach’s West Village apartment after they filmed their morning segment of Good Morning America. After he ate alone at the restaurant, Holmes walked around the corner and repeatedly looked over his shoulder before continuing up the block, where Robach was waiting to pick him up in her blue BMW convertible, according to The Daily Mail. Robach and Holmes then drove two hours north to the city of Shawangunk Mountains, New York, where they checked into a remote cottage on the edge of Minnewaska State Park, where they brought their own food to cook and wine and beer to drink.

When they left, Holmes could be seen grabbing and patting Robach’s butt as she bent over to load their bags and their leftover food and drinks into her car. Days later, while recording a segment on robes without Holmes for Good Morning America on November 16, 2022, Robach referenced her co-host’s love for robes. “I wish TJ was here,” Good Morning America contributor Tory Johnson said during the segment, to which Robach responded, “He loves his robes. He walks around the hallways with them.” A day later, on November 17, 2022, Holmes and Robach were seen again at New York University Langone, where Holmes was seen leaving with Robach and her best friend, who walked Robach’s golden doodle, Brody, while Holmes stayed in Robach’s apartment with her, according to The Daily Mail.

