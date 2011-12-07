‘Tis The Season To Walk-Of-Shame

Like it or not, the doomed walk-of-shame in last night’s outfit is bound to happen to you sooner or later. And while there’s only so much you can do to avoid death glares the next morning, British department store Harvey Nichols has a creative solution to your walk of shame season.

They want women everywhere to know:“Don’t be ashamed of your walk of shame this season.”

Harvey Nichols just released this amusing holiday campaign promo, which shows women teetering away in their stilettos and creeping home in the wee hours of the morning. The culprits are obviously attired in their morning-after walk-of-shame outfits.

For those of us who have ever been in this unfortunate situation after a night out partying, we all know that it’s no fun being stared down from head-to-toe (not that we blame those judging us, necessarily).

Luckily, Harvey Nichols has a witty solution for the dreaded drudgery home: if you go out the night before in a dress from Harvey Nichols, the next day — you’ll look classy enough to simply be mistaken for a functioning human being at 6 am…who also happens to be out and about in a chic day-to-night — or should we say — night-to-day ensemble. Brilliant!

Watch the hilarious holiday ad here.