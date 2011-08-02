Tis the Season: Be Bo Derek

Before we all start going mad for Fall fashion let’s take a moment to enjoy high summer and haute swimwear.

LA based designer, Maria Paz de Navales, produces artisan crafted swimwear all in her Venice showroom with the care of a Parisian atelier. Undrest is inspired by the places that she loves most, she tells us, “the streets of Paris, London and Sao Paulo, the beaches of Biarritz, San Sebastian, Rio De Janeiro, Buzios, Ilhabela, and of course Los Angeles and the entire coast of California.”

Channel your inner Bo Derek with the woven Sardinia one piece seen here on Highsnobette. I will if you will.