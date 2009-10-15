Tips and Tricks for Online Dating

As online dating becomes more and more prevalent in our technology driven society, there are a few things to heed caution to/look for while in the process of finding your potential future boyfriend.

The first thing to consider is which dating resource to use. As we’ve all seen in the online dating commercials, eharmony.com and chemistry.com tend to attract an older crowd (you know, the one where Randy, who never thought he’d find someone at his age, had his dream turned into a reality all thanks to eharmony.com).

For those of you who are young, single, and lookin’ to mingle…. Match.com is your destination! This site is mainly made up of young people who simply don’t have the time to search outside their network of friends for a significant other. Or, if you’ve lived in the city for a while, you are tired of the drunk bar scene (which, in all honesty, doesn’t lead to anything beyond exchanging digits).

If you’re of the Jewish faith, Jdate.com is a good fit, as it includes mostly people from the Jewish community. This site also tends to be full of people in their 20s, early 30s. Already, you will have a lot in common with your peers and without trying, something to talk about.

When money IS an object, check out free dating sites such as okcupid.com. Or better yet, trusty old craigslist.com can be of service to you (yet again). Another option is to test the free trial periods on all the above sites. You may not be able to send winks (for those shy folks) or messages, but you 100 percent able to peruse people’s profiles and see out what’s out there.

If you are new to this scene, read on for some tips to make the process smoother and to maximize your chances of finding prince charming. Just make sure to know what you are looking to get out of this…. is it a male friend? a hook up buddy? a boyfriend? a future husband?

Creating a profile:

When creating your profile, take the time to include interests and hobbies that are most important to you, but don’t present a laundry list of them. Disclosing too much information is not only a turn-off, but will provide you with less material to talk about on your actual date. Including what you like to do on the weekends, your favorite vacation places, or your favorite TV shows/movies are is fine. Avoid spilling your life story.

What to look for in his profile:

When searching other people’s profiles, make sure to fully read through the profiles that interest you, versus basing everything solely on the photos (as we all know, looks can be deceiving!). Selecting your match based on his photo is the primary step, but look deeper into it. Who knows, maybe you discovered through reading his profile that you two share an awesomely nerdy passion of collecting comic books.

What to watch out for:

Some things to be cautious about include believing all photos posted are up-to-date. Don’t be fooled by guys who haven’t changed their photos in 10 years. Additionally, if you are looking for a serious relationship, pick up on subtle hints they aren’t looking for anything more than a hookup (i.e. I’m looking for someone to have fun with). On the flip side, be aware of the over eager beavers, who seem desperate on chat.

Don’t fake chemistry:

A perk of online dating websites includes being able to filter who you keep in contact with. If you don’t feel you have enough in common or a connection, don’t feel pressured to continue talking, just for the sake of being polite. Don’t, however, feel rejected or discouraged if someone you took interest in stops talking to you. Timing is everything, and who knows what girl wrote him an e-mail just before you did, or had a date the day before you starting chatting him up.

Remember, there are plenty of fish in the sea, so happy fishing!

Let us know what tips you’ve picked up from your own experiences!