Tips From a Supermodel: Ginta Lapina On How To Get in Shape This Spring

When it was announced that Marc Jacobs had landed the gig as creative director for Diet Coke, we were a little unsure as to what would come of it. However, the ads—released on Tuesday—are actually pretty awesome, thanks in part to the featured model: the gorgeous Ginta Lapina.

We’ve been fans of Lapina for a few years now, and her many turns down the runway for brands like Proenza Schouler and (naturally) Marc Jacobs, so we were thrilled to see her land such a high-profile campaign.

We caught up with the 23-year-old Latvian beauty, who told us what it was like working with the legendary fashion designer, and shared her secrets to getting in shape, right in time for spring break!

StyleCaster: What was it like working with Marc Jacobs on the Diet Coke shoot?

Ginta Lapina: It was an amazing experience to be involved in such a big project, especially because it’s the 30 year celebration of Diet Coke. He’s always been one of most inspiring people I’ve ever met, and I was so honored that I was the one that he chose to be a part of such an artistic and fun project!

What was it like on set?

We had a lot of fun on the set, and it shows in the pictures. Photographer Stéphane Sednaoui made it very easy for us, making jokes and playing some great music to get the mood going!

As a model, what are your top tips to getting in shape?

Just have fun with yourself! Dance if you want to, do yoga, Pilates, or run with some great music in your iPod, and it’s not going to feel like a workout! I think it’s very important to feel like yourself. If you don’t want to do any of it one day, then compensate by having a super-healthy meal or taking a long leisurely walk.

What are your last minute tips for looking your best over spring break?

Cut the carbs immediately and drink lots of water!

What’s your regular workout routine?

I do work out with a trainer sometimes—usually right before Fashion Week, when I’m trying to go to the gym at least three times a week. Of course, it very much depends on my work and travel schedule. Generally, my routine is I run or do cardio for about 40 minutes, and then I exercise for another 40 minutes, focusing on abs or jumping rope. On Sundays, I go to pilates.

What do you need to have with you when you’re traveling?

Always a good moisturizer! Since it’s spring, you should start using one with SPF. Of course, I also love face masks.

Where’s your favorite vacation spot?

I’ve always loved Marrakesh. It’s such a magical place and I love everything about it from the food to the nature, culture, and people, and just the way they see life. It’s just so special.