Tips on How to Repair and Treat Overworked Hair Straight From NYFW

New York Fashion Week is now at an end, and with it, eight packed days of shows, parties, and on-the-street style spotting. As tired as we are, the models on the catwalks over the past week have been squaring off against their own beauty battle: the blow-dryer.

Teased, twisted, brushed, blasted and generally thrashed by the creation of each unique look at every show they walk, these ladies have to get savvy when it comes to caring for their locks – and fortunately, they have top industry experts helping them along the way.

To get the skinny from the pros, we went backstage at the Spring 2013 Marchesa show with Fekkai stylist Lindsay Block and model Sandra Reider, who gave us some tips on how to coax damaged hair back into shape. Using the new line of PrX Reparatives products, Block showed us how to fashion a chic and easy look to help delicate locks recover.

Check out her advice on how simple it is to get your hair looking healthy and beautiful again — all while replicating this off-the-runway look.

