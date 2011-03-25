Tips From Tom Ford To Pass Along To Your Boyfriend

Tom Ford is the picture of dapper, gentlemanly perfection, and it wouldn’t seem fair if he kept all of his secrets to himselfkind of like how he only let a super-exclusive crew into his private Fall 2011 presentation in London. The newest issue of AnOther Man was just released, and inside, the cover star shares his top five tips that every boy should know about how to be a modern gentleman. Ford’s full interview with Dazed & Confused founder Jefferson Hack can be found inside the magazine, but in the meantime, there are probably a few dudes in your life who could stand to be forwarded this list.

1. You should put on the best version of yourself when you go out in the world because that is a show of respect to the other people around you. This rule doesn’t only apply to the men out therethis is one that everyone should live by.

2. A gentleman today has to work. People who do not work are so boring and are usually bored. You have to be passionate, you have to be engaged and you have to be contributing to the world. This one goes out to all of the video game-playing, pot smoking couch potatoes everywhere. You know who you are.

3. Manners are very important and actually knowing when things are appropriate. I always open doors for women, I carry their coat, I make sure that they’re walking on the inside of the street. Stand up when people arrive at and leave the dinner table. God, this man is perfect. Are you taking notes yet, boys?

4. Don’t be pretentious or racist or sexist or judge people by their background. Seems pretty obvious, but yes, this is important.

5. A man should never wear shorts in the city. Flip-flops and shorts in the city are never appropriate. Shorts should only be worn on the tennis court or on the beach. I’m not quite sure that I agree with this oneas long as said shorts aren’t too short. Thoughts?

Photo: Jeff Burton for AnOther Man