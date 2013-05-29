Links To Click: Rebecca Minkoff’s Commencement Speech, 101 Tips for Better Hair, More

1. Here are 101 helpful ways to ensure that every day is a good hair day. [Beauty High]

2. “I want to congratulate you on having the courage to choose fashion. It’s not the easiest career path.” Hear more wise words from Rebecca Minkoff to the 2013 graduating class of FIT. [YouTube]

3. Dita Von Teese is much more than a burlesque performer. See how she rose to fame. [Lifestyle Mirror]

4. Opening Ceremony is currently having a huge sale, with goodies up to 40% off. Happy shopping! [Opening Ceremony]

5. A new record price has been set for a Hermès Birkin bag at auction. People just can’t get enough of these. [The Vivant]

6. Huzzah! Women are now largely out-earning their husbands in dual-income households. [US News & World Report]

7. Orange you happy? MAC’s new collection dedicated to the sunny shade is here. [Daily Makeover]

8. Dior’s Raf Simons collaborated on a collection with Mr. Porter and it’s filled with flowers. [Mr. Porter]

9. A woman has committed to wearing nothing but Abercrombie & Fitch for an entire year. But why? [Vice]