18 Ways to Shop Bella Hadid’s Favorite Sunglasses Trend

After months spent scrolling through Instagram selfies and street-style snaps featuring the same fashion girls in the same oversized, mirrored sunglasses, I’m officially ready for a new accessories trend. And here we have it: Tinted aviator shades. Bella Hadid’s a huge fan, which is a pretty clear sign that we’re about to see them absolutely everywhere.
For everyone who’s freaking out over the thought of this early-2000s trend making a comeback, relax: You don’t need to go for the full-blown rimless, rhinestone-studded style that dominated during Paris Hilton’s reign. We’ve rounded up 18 pairs of subtly tinted, damn chic (bedazzle-free) sunglasses that you can snag online right now, in prices to suit every single budget. So click through to shop the trend—before everyone else does.
Mikoh Sunglasses, $325; at Mikoh
Mikoh
Rodeo Macarthurs Metal Frame Mirror Avaiator Style Classic Sunglasses, $14.99; at Amazon
Amazon
Retro Metal Aviators, $6.95; at ZeroUV
ZeroUV
Boohoo Ombre Effect Aviator Sunglasses, $8; at Boohoo
Boohoo
Lodi Sunglasses, $98; at Sonix
Sonix
Mykita Aviator Sunglasses, $491.31; at Farfetch
Isabel Marant x Oliver Peoples Aviator-Style Sunglasses, $278; at Matches Fashion
Ray-Ban Aviator Gradient, $165; at Ray-Ban
Ray Ban
Saint Laurent Classic Surf Aviator Sunglasses, $375; at Farfetch
Farfetch
Retro Metal Aviators, $9.99; at ZeroUV
ZeroUV
Matches Fashion
Topshop Aviator Sunglasses, $35; at Topshop
Topshop
Syka Premium Colorful Reflective Mirror Lens Metal Frame Aviator Sunglasses, $19.33; at Amazon
Amazon
Julia Metal Bar Classic Sunglasses, $14; at Boohoo
Boohoo