18 Ways to Shop Bella Hadid’s Favorite Sunglasses Trend

After months spent scrolling through Instagram selfies and street-style snaps featuring the same fashion girls in the same oversized, mirrored sunglasses, I’m officially ready for a new accessories trend. And here we have it: Tinted aviator shades. Bella Hadid’s a huge fan, which is a pretty clear sign that we’re about to see them absolutely everywhere.

For everyone who’s freaking out over the thought of this early-2000s trend making a comeback, relax: You don’t need to go for the full-blown rimless, rhinestone-studded style that dominated during Paris Hilton’s reign. We’ve rounded up 18 pairs of subtly tinted, damn chic (bedazzle-free) sunglasses that you can snag online right now, in prices to suit every single budget. So click through to shop the trend—before everyone else does.