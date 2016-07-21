StyleCaster
18 Ways to Shop Bella Hadid’s Favorite Sunglasses Trend

18 Ways to Shop Bella Hadid’s Favorite Sunglasses Trend

18 Ways to Shop Bella Hadid’s Favorite Sunglasses Trend
After months spent scrolling through Instagram selfies and street-style snaps featuring the same fashion girls in the same oversized, mirrored sunglasses, I’m officially ready for a new accessories trend. And here we have it: Tinted aviator shades. Bella Hadid’s a huge fan, which is a pretty clear sign that we’re about to see them absolutely everywhere.

For everyone who’s freaking out over the thought of this early-2000s trend making a comeback, relax: You don’t need to go for the full-blown rimless, rhinestone-studded style that dominated during Paris Hilton’s reign. We’ve rounded up 18 pairs of subtly tinted, damn chic (bedazzle-free) sunglasses that you can snag online right now, in prices to suit every single budget. So click through to shop the trend—before everyone else does.

Mikoh Sunglasses, $325; at Mikoh

Photo: Mikoh

Rodeo Macarthurs Metal Frame Mirror Avaiator Style Classic Sunglasses, $14.99; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Ray-Ban Tinted Aviator Sunglasses, $85; at The Real Real

Photo: The Real Real

Retro Metal Aviators, $6.95; at ZeroUV

Photo: ZeroUV

Boohoo Ombre Effect Aviator Sunglasses, $8; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Lodi Sunglasses, $98; at Sonix

Photo: Sonix

Who's That Sky Aviator, $20; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

Isabel Marant x Oliver Peoples Aviator-Style Sunglasses, $278; at Matches Fashion

Ray-Ban Aviator Gradient, $165; at Ray-Ban

Photo: Ray Ban

Saint Laurent Classic Surf Aviator Sunglasses, $375; at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch

Retro Metal Aviators, $9.99; at ZeroUV

Photo: ZeroUV

Chloé Isidora Aviator, $395; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Photo: Matches Fashion

Topshop Aviator Sunglasses, $35; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Syka Premium Colorful Reflective Mirror Lens Metal Frame Aviator Sunglasses, $19.33; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Julia Metal Bar Classic Sunglasses, $14; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Accomplice Rose Gold Aviators, $17; at Southmoonunder

Photo: Southmoonunder

